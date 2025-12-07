It's the best time of the year for college football fans as they prepare for an all-you-can-watch buffet of action that lasts all the way through the holiday season and well into 2026. College football bowl season provides an opportunity for fan bases to see their team one last time and get a sneak peek into the future as younger players get into the game.

The bowl schedule kicks off with the HBCU Celebration Bowl on Dec. 13 and goes all the way until Jan. 2. The College Football Playoff carries us from there all the way to Jan. 19, when two teams will vie for a national championship in Miami Gardens, Florida.

CBS will once again broadcast the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl. Kick is set for 2 p.m. on Dec. 31 in El Paso, Texas. Additionally, Dec. 27 is one of the most stacked days of the year as eight bowl games will take place on that day, including the Pop-Tarts Bowl, Texas Bowl and Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl Presented By Gin & Juice By Dre and Snoop (yes, that's its official name).

Below is a detailed look at the complete schedule for the 2025-26 college football season, including dates, locations and TV channels. All times are Eastern.

College Football Playoff

Date Bowl Time (TV) Matchup Jan. 19 (Monday) College Football Playoff National Championship

Miami Gardens, Florida 7:30 (ESPN) Semifinal winners Jan. 9 (Friday) Peach (CFP Semifinal)

Atlanta, Georgia 7:30 p.m. (ESPN) TBA vs. TBA Jan. 8 (Thursday) Fiesta (CFP Semifinal)

Glendale, Arizona 7:30 p.m. (ESPN) TBA vs. TBA Jan. 1 (Thursday) Sugar (CFP Quarterfinal) New Orleans, Louisiana 8:00 p.m. (ESPN) TBA vs. TBA Jan. 1 (Thursday) Rose (CFP Quarterfinal) Pasadena, California 4 p.m. (ESPN TBA vs. TBA Jan. 1 (Thursday) Orange (CFP Quarterfinal) Miami Gardens, Florida 12 p.m. (ESPN) TBA vs. TBA Dec. 31 (Wednesday) Cotton (CFP Quarterfinal) Arlington, Texas 7:30 p.m. (ESPN) TBA vs. TBA Dec. 20 (Saturday) CFP First Round Game

7:30 p.m. (TNT) TBA vs. TBA Dec. 20 (Saturday) CFP First Round Game

3:30 p.m. (TNT) TBA vs. TBA Dec. 20 (Saturday) CFP First Round Game

12 p.m. (ABC) TBA vs. TBA Dec. 19 (Friday) CFP First Round Game 8 p.m. (ABC) TBA vs. TBA

Other bowl games