Despite their eligibility as eight-win and six-win teams, respectively, Iowa State and Kansas State declined bowl opportunities and will instead turn their focus to the offseason. Coaching changes late in the season undoubtedly played a role in the Cyclones' and Wildcats' decisions, but while the Big 12 acknowledged the "difficult timing" of those staff turnovers, it announced it will levy $500,000 fines to both programs for opting out of the conference's bowl pool.

The Big 12 cited its responsibility to fulfill contractual obligations with its bowl partners as reasoning for the fines. The conference considers the matter resolved and will have no further comment.

It has become more common in recent years for players to opt out of bowl games and instead begin their preparations for the NFL Draft or seek opportunities elsewhere through the transfer portal. It is far less standard for entire programs to decline postseason bids, but Iowa State and Kansas State are not the first to do so. Marshall opted out of the Independence Bowl last season after it lost tens of players to the transfer portal. It received a fine from the Sun Belt for doing so.

The two openings pave the way for teams with losing records to squeak into bowl berths. When such opportunities arise, five-win teams with the highest APR ratings get priority in filling the vacancies. Rice projects to secure one of the spots, and according to CBS Sports' Brad Crawford, UCF is expected to land the other berth. Auburn has a higher APR rating than UCF, but the Tigers are not expected to pursue a bowl berth amid its own coaching turnover.

Iowa State found itself in an unfavorable situation this week after Matt Campbell departed to take the Penn State job. The Cyclones were tasked with replacing the most accomplished coach in program history and did so in short order when they tabbed Washington State's Jimmy Rogers as their next leader.

Kansas State also made a change this week when Chris Klieman announced his retirement. The Wildcats turned to one of their own in filling the job, hiring program legend Collin Klein away from his position as offensive coordinator at Texas A&M.

With neither Iowa State nor Kansas State set to participate in the postseason, Rogers and Klein can begin preparations for their debut seasons as Big 12 head coaches. Among their first tasks will be to retain key players and scour available talent in the transfer portal when it opens Jan. 2.