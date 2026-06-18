Bust alert: Eight college football players running out of time to prove themselves entering 2026 season

As college football continues to evolve, so do the expectations that come with the rising costs attached to the stars of tomorrow. Considering the ever-changing landscape and the exceedingly high stakes, the pressure has never been higher for individual players to meet the lofty expectations assigned to them by dollar value and/or recruiting rankings.

With a couple years of context to chew on, let's take a look at a handful of players positioning themselves for make-or-break seasons in 2026. As recruiting rankings have gotten more precise over the last 10 years thanks to better data and process, we rarely see the epic type of "bust" flameouts that dotted the 2000s and early 2010s, so we're using the term relatively and in some cases may mean the two-or three-year starter will never reach the high-level ceiling he had looked destined for out of high school.

Such a description accurately describes the first of eight players we're looking at.

📉 DJ Lagway, QB, Baylor

Year: Junior | Previous school: Florida

After leading the Gators to a 6-1 record in relief of Graham Mertz just two seasons ago, Lagway's honeymoon stage in Gainesville quickly unraveled as an injury-riddled offseason derailed a season littered with uneven play -- a far reach from the breakout campaign many expected from the former five-star. Now following in his father's footsteps and suiting up for the Baylor Bears, Lagway returns to his home state of Texas where he and Dave Aranda both face a make-or-break season in Waco.

Why he will bust: If there's an area of his game that has consistently reared its head throughout his young career, it's turnovers. The former Gators signal-caller led the SEC in interceptions with 14 last season while committing 24 turnovers over two years as a starter. Compounding the turnover bug, Lagway's inability to stay healthy last offseason cost him valuable reps in the spring and fall, as a shoulder injury and calf strain limited his participation heading into the season.

Why he won't: At times last season it seemed apparent the former five-star was carrying the weight of his head coach's job status and his team's performance directly on his shoulders. Whether or not that was fair to Lagway, his play reflected a quarterback consistently hunting the big play rather than playing within himself and operating freely in year two as the starter. Now in Waco and outside of the SEC, Lagway will join forces with offensive coordinator Jake Spavital to apply lessons learned from a disappointing sophomore season -- facing expectations all the same, but far from the ones that shadowed him in Gainesville.

Our prediction: Will bust

📈 Nico Iamaleava, QB, UCLA

Year: Junior | Previous school: Tennessee

Ranked the No. 2 overall prospect behind only Arch Manning in the Class of 2023, it's been a winding and tumultuous road from Knoxville to Westwood for the former five-star as he approaches his second season at the helm of UCLA's offense. Although last year ended with the abrupt departure of head coach D'Shaun Foster, a high-level stretch of play from UCLA's signal-caller has many around the program optimistic heading into this upcoming season.

Why he will bust: For any quarterback, experienced or not, continuity is key -- whether that comes in the form of surrounding cast or coaching staff. That's not a luxury Iamaleava has been accustomed to since departing Rocky Top. Now armed with a new head coach in Bob Chesney, he'll be working with his fourth offensive play-caller in three seasons.

Why he won't: Despite a 3-9 record last season, Iamaleava's play on the field was indicative of a youthful but highly talented quarterback beginning to figure it all out. From processing the speed of the game to navigating the pocket, leaning on his athleticism as a runner when afforded the opportunity, and playing with appropriate velocity and touch as highlighted by his ball placement, there's plenty of evidence that his once-ascending ceiling remains firmly in place.

Our prediction: Won't bust

📈 Ryan Coleman-Williams, WR, Alabama

Year: Junior

Bursting onto the scene as one of the most prolific and electric players in all of college football as a true freshman at just 17 years of age, Williams's sophomore season failed to live up to the sky-high expectations he set just a season prior. After seeing a downtick in receiving yards, yards per reception, and touchdowns, the former freshman phenom is set to embark on a pivotal Year 3 campaign.

With a new name and number, Ryan Coleman-Williams may finally be ready to fulfill massive expectations Richard Johnson

Why he will bust: If there's a cause for concern with Williams, it's the lackadaisical lapses in focus that led him to lead the FBS in drops last season (13), some coming at critical moments. No one doubts the talent of the former five-star, but now there are questions about his toughness, dependability and want-to after an uneven sophomore season.

Why he won't: A versatile asset in the passing game, Williams's ability to operate out of the slot and on the perimeter make him a coveted piece in any offense. It's not only the way he creates consistent separation in short areas and at the top of his routes, but the downfield playmaking and run-after-catch ability that make him a certified Day 1 talent when it all comes together.

Our prediction: Won't bust

📈 Nyck Harbor, WR, South Carolina

Year: Senior

Arguably the biggest athletic enigma in college football, Harbor's 6-foot-5, 235-pound frame combined with world-class track speed has certainly shown itself early in his career as he continues to grow into the nuances of the receiver position. Entering his fourth season in Columbia, the former five-star and No. 1 athlete in the country is coming off a career year where he averaged over 20 yards per reception while accounting for six touchdown receptions and over 600 yards receiving.

Why he will bust: Despite his size and speed, Harbor's lack of natural pass-catching ability -- coinciding with a relatively linear and limited route tree -- paints him into something of a tight corner as a pass-catcher. Factor in that he won't be able to run by everyone at the next level, and the once Olympic-hopeful track star could be viewed as more of a one-trick pony with the ability to stretch defenses vertically if other areas of his game fail to develop.

Why he won't: "There's just some things you can't teach." If one player exemplified that line so often uttered by evaluators, it would be Nyck Harbor. The simple fact of the matter is there aren't many human beings on the planet that look the way he does and run as fast as he runs. If Harbor can continue to develop as a receiver, even marginally, he has the ability to have a relatively successful career.

Our prediction: Won't bust

📉 Keon Keeley, DL, Notre Dame

Year: Junior | Previous school: Alabama

Ranked the No. 1 defensive prospect in the Class of 2023, it's unquestionably been a disappointing start to what figured to be a promising trajectory for Keon Keeley. After accounting for less than 200 total snaps in three seasons in Tuscaloosa, the former five-star heads to South Bend with hopes of rejuvenating his career under Marcus Freeman and new defensive line coach Charlie Partridge.

Why he will bust: Despite the talent, Keeley's limited sample size in three seasons with the Crimson Tide has been just that: limited. Playing primarily in a standup role for Alabama last season, his inability to consistently get off blocks and win with the speed and athleticism that catapulted him up the recruiting rankings is a legitimate concern when projecting whether he'll ever live up to his lofty status as the former top defensive prospect in the country.

Why he won't: Somewhat of an odd fit in a three-down front, Keeley never felt at home positionally during his time in Tuscaloosa, where he was featured in Alabama's "Bandit" role in Kane Wommack's defense. With a fresh start on the horizon in South Bend, Keeley will shift back to primarily playing off the edge with his hand in the ground. He will be lining up opposite some of the best up-and-coming pass rushers in the country in Boubacar Traore and Bryce Young.

Our prediction: Will bust

📈 Cormani McClain, CB, Florida

Year: Junior | Previous school: Colorado

One of the most well-documented recruitments in recent history, McClain opted to sign with Deion Sanders and the University of Colorado while spurning in-state suitors Florida and Miami in the process. After spending one season in Boulder, McClain entered the transfer portal and walked on at Florida, committed to flipping the script on the noise that had followed him early in his career.

Why he will bust: Ranked the No. 1 corner in the Class of 2023, the expectations for McClain were sky-high. At 6-foot-2, his combination of physical makeup and ball production suggested he could make an immediate impact on Saturdays. Fast forward to the present and it's been a blend of off-field maturity issues and streaky play that has made McClain one of the most difficult prospects in the country to pin down.

Why he won't: Once widely viewed as a bust after a speedy departure from Colorado, McClain has worked himself into a contributor in Gainesville and figures to be a key piece of Florida's secondary next season while seemingly bucking the odds of a derailed career. With a fully committed season under his belt that included logging over 450 snaps and six starts, expect McClain to make a jump in 2026 and become a name NFL scouts take seriously.

Our prediction: Won't bust

📈 Jaylen Mbakwe, CB, Georgia Tech

Year: Junior | Previous school: Alabama

Ranked the No. 12 overall prospect in the Class of 2024, Mbakwe registered over 220 snaps at cornerback during his freshman year at Alabama while displaying a number of flashes as to why he was widely regarded as one of the most dynamic two-way prospects in the country. Following his freshman campaign and a daliance in the transfer portal that saw him return to Tuscaloosa at a higher price tag, Mbakwe made the move from corner to receiver for the Crimson Tide, resulting in only 31 offensive snaps and a disappointing sophomore season.

Why he will bust: Considering the lack of positional continuity throughout his career and essentially missing out on a full year of development at corner, the rising junior will once again have to immerse himself into developing as a full-time defensive back while learning a new system in Atlanta.

Why he won't: Although you have to turn the clock back two years, the former five-star had his moments in Alabama's defensive backfield as a freshman. An easy mover with the stickiness to play tight man-to-man coverage, Mbakwe has the ability to operate both on the perimeter and out of the slot while adding a potential dynamic dimension in the return game. With a fresh start and the right environment, he should be able to overcome a slow start to his collegiate career with the Yellow Jackets.

Our prediction: Won't bust

📉 AJ Harris, CB, Indiana

Year: Junior | Previous schools: Georgia, Penn State

A former five-star and the No. 2 CB in the Class of 2023, Harris originally signed with Georgia out of Central High School in Alabama before transferring to Penn State after just one season with the Bulldogs. A two-year starter under James Franklin, the Alabama native totaled 26 starts in two campaigns with the Nittany Lions and was named Third Team All-Big Ten as a sophomore. Now at his third program in four years, Harris gets the opportunity to learn and develop under one of the brightest minds in college football, Indiana's Bryant Haines.

Why he will bust: Although the physical tools are plentiful, Harris's lack of on-ball instincts hasn't consistently translated into production despite his combination of speed and athleticism. With only one interception to his name, that number is more indicative of the former five-star's lack of technical polish and ball awareness; these issues continuously show up on tape against elite competition.

Why he won't: Size, speed, and length are all coveted traits at the cornerback position, and Harris possesses all three. Although his areas of concern are well-documented, his natural ability to match up athletically with premier receivers can't be overlooked as he continues to mature technically. Most importantly, he's now under the guidance of one of the best player development staffs in the country.

Our prediction: Will bust