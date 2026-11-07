The 2026 college football season rolls along on CBS Sports Network with six games in Week 10, kicking off with a MAC battle on Wednesday night.

Sacramento State, fresh off its first win over an FBS program in conference play, could not keep it going against Toledo in a 20-17 loss on Wednesday night. On Friday (9 p.m.), No. 22 New Mexico will play as a ranked team for the first time in program history when the Lobos travel to Nevada for a Mountain West clash with the Wolf Pack.

Saturday's quadruple-header begins at 12 p.m. with Bill Belichick's North Carolina Tar Heels traveling north to face UConn, looking to shake off the disappointment of coming up just short of an upset win over No. 1 Miami last week. At 3:30 p.m., Navy will host Temple in a battle of 2-6 teams trying to cling to hope of a late-season surge to bowl eligibility in the American.

The night slate begins with a Conference USA tilt, as Sam Houston, which just fired coach Phil Longo, travels to Jacksonville State to face a Gamecocks squad trying to make a third straight CUSA title game. The nightcap comes live from Las Vegas (10:30 p.m.) as UNLV hosts Wyoming in a battle of 5-3 squads in the Mountain West.

CBS Sports Network will carry all six games, with full viewing info, betting lines and key storylines to follow as Week 10 unfolds.

All times Eastern | Odds via SportsLine consensus

North Carolina at UConn

Date: Saturday, Nov. 7 | Time: 12 p.m.

Location: Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field -- East Hartford, Connecticut

TV: CBS Sports Network [Channel finder]

Live stream: CBSSports.com | Mobile: CBS Sports App

Spread: UNC -7

The Tar Heels will have to shift focus quickly from the disappointment of letting Miami off the hook last week in Chapel Hill as they travel up to Connecticut to face a solid Huskies team. Billy Edwards Jr. is coming off his best performance as a Heel against the Hurricanes, and if he can be that efficient attacking downfield, UNC can roll here. The problem for Edwards for his entire career has been consistency and limiting mistakes, and the Huskies will hope that, coming off a great performance, he's due for a few miscues on the road. If UConn can steal a possession or two, the UNC defense is certainly gettable, and the Huskies could certainly be live dogs late.

Temple at Navy

Date: Saturday, Nov. 7 | Time: 3:30 p.m.

Location: Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium -- Annapolis, Maryland

TV: CBS Sports Network [Channel finder]

Live stream: CBSSports.com | Mobile: CBS Sports App

Spread: Navy -7.5

It's been a rough year for both programs, as the Owls and Midshipmen both arrive at Week 10 with a 2-6 record. Both teams will feel like they should have a better record, as they've both been on the wrong end of four one-score games this season. Navy is coming off a loss to Notre Dame in which they led late in the second quarter before getting shut out in the second half as the Irish pulled away. Temple's offense sputtered in a loss to ECU last week, and both teams are desperate for a get-right performance. Both defenses have been porous at times this season, and the expectation in this one should be plenty of points in a back-and-forth battle.

Sam Houston at Jacksonville State

Date: Saturday, Nov. 7 | Time: 7 p.m.

Location: AmFirst Stadium -- Jacksonville, Alabama

TV: CBS Sports Network [Channel finder]

Live stream: CBSSports.com | Mobile: CBS Sports App

Spread: Jacksonville State -17.5

The Bearkats are hoping that getting rid of Phil Longo as coach can yield some sort of second-half rebound, but to do so in Week 10 they'll have to take down one of Conference USA's best. The Gamecocks are 4-0 in CUSA play and are on a collision course with Liberty for the conference title game -- which would be their third consecutive appearance in the CUSA title game. Caden Creel does it all for the Gamecocks, throwing for 1,741 yards, 13 touchdowns and eight interceptions this season and leading the team with 713 yards and five touchdowns on the ground.

Wyoming at UNLV

Date: Saturday, Nov. 7 | Time: 10:30 p.m.

Location: Allegiant Stadium -- Las Vegas, Nevada

TV: CBS Sports Network [Channel finder]

Live stream: CBSSports.com | Mobile: CBS Sports App

Spread: UNLV -6

The nightcap features two Mountain West teams that have been hard to figure out this season. The Cowboys got off to a dreadful start to the season but have won three straight to get to 5-3, including an impressive win last week over an Air Force team that beat UNLV. The Rebels, meanwhile, have been all over the place depending on the week. They have wins over Cal and North Dakota State, but a loss to Air Force before a bye halted their positive momentum and proved they remain a high variance team. This game could go in any direction, which should make for a fun way to end Week 10.