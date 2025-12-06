Conference championship week in college football has arrived. The Group of Five had four title games on Friday, but the fifth, the MAC championship, is still to come on Saturday. The Power Four title games also take place on Saturday, and all of them will impact either who makes the College Football Playoff field and/or where they are seeded. The latest conference championship college football odds list Texas Tech at -12.5 vs. BYU in the Big 12.

Georgia is -1.5 vs. Alabama in the SEC as the Dawgs look to avenge their lone defeat, Ohio State is -4 vs. Indiana in the Big Ten in a No. 1 versus No. 2 matchup, and Virginia is -4 against Duke in the ACC after UVA both beat and covered versus the Blue Devils on Nov. 15. Before locking in any college football picks on those games, be sure to see the college football betting guide from legendary Vegas handicapper Bruce Marshall.

For years Vegas-based Marshall was synonymous with The Gold Sheet, the famous sports betting newsletter. He has also won various handicapping titles and also is working on several book projects. Marshall crushed his 2024 college football betting picks, going 64-43 and returning more than 16 units, finishing the season as SportsLine's top expert. He enters this week on a 43-36 run on his official SportsLine college football picks as well.

Top college football conference championship game predictions

One of the top college football picks Marshall is recommending for the conference title games: He's backing Virginia (-4) against Duke in the ACC Championship Game. He's also likes the Under (57.5) to hit in the 8 p.m. ET kickoff on Saturday.

These teams met in Durham on Nov. 15 and Virginia won 34-17 despite being a 5-point road underdog. That game also hit the Under (60.5) with some room to spare. Marshall sees more of the same with a similar spread at a neutral site in Charlotte.

How to make college football conference championship picks

College football odds for championship week

(odds subject to change)

Saturday, Dec. 6

Big 12 Championship Game: BYU vs. Texas Tech (-12.5, 49.5)

MAC Championship Game: Miami (OH) vs. Western Michigan (-1.5, 43.5)

SEC Championship Game: Georgia vs. Alabama (+1.5, 48.5)

Big Ten Championship Game: Indiana vs. Ohio State (-4, 46.5)

ACC Championship Game: Duke vs. Virginia (-4, 57.5)