College football championship week odds: Advanced computer model picks SEC, Big Ten title games

It's conference championship week in college football! The champions of the SEC, ACC, Pac-12, Big 12, Big Ten, MAC, American Athletic Conference, Conference USA and Mountain West will all be determined. Average Joes and professional bettors alike will come out in droves.

Ohio State is a six-point favorite against Wisconsin, Oklahoma is a seven-point favorite against TCU and Auburn is a 2.5-point favorite over Georgia in an SEC Championship Game that could serve as a play-in game for the College Football Playoff.

With championships on the line and so many college football odds on the move in Week 14, you'll want to know what SportsLine's advanced computer model is picking.

SportsLine's Projection Model turned in double-digit profitable weeks last season across all college football picks and is on a smoking 33-8 run picking Top 25 games straight up over the past two weeks. Anybody following those picks has seen huge paydays.

It's fresh off a week in which it called Washington's win and cover over rival Washington State in a top-15 showdown. It also nailed the final margin of Ohio State's victory over Michigan within a single point.

This week, the model simulated all the conference title games 10,000 times, and the results were surprising.

In the Big Ten, the model is calling for Ohio State to roll to a victory and a cover against Wisconsin in a 28-19 decision. Wisconsin can practically punch its ticket to the playoff with a win over the Buckeyes, but the model says it won't be that easy.

Wisconsin (12-0) has a better record, but many view Ohio State as the more tested and talented team. The Badgers have made their living shutting down the run, ranking first in the Big Ten in rush defense (80.5 yards per game), but the model projects that Ohio State will put up close to 200 yards on the ground on their way to a win that will shake up the College Football Playoff Rankings.

In the AAC, the model likes Central Florida (-7) to beat Memphis, but it'll be much closer than Vegas thinks.

These are two of the hottest teams in college football and both roll into the AAC title game in the top 20 of the Associated Press poll. Not surprisingly, both head coaches, Scott Frost (UCF) and Mike Norvell (Memphis), are being linked to bigger jobs.

But, at least for one more week, they'll be looking for a conference title. SportsLine's proven computer model says UCF wins a shootout 42-38. The Golden Knights are winning straight up 57 percent of the time, but the model has the Tigers covering the spread 53 percent of the time.

Pac-12 Championship Game: Stanford vs. Southern California (-3, 57.5)

Conference USA Championship Game: North Texas @ Florida Atlantic (-10.5, 74)

MAC Championship Game: Akron vs. Toledo (-20, 56)

Big 12 Championship Game: Oklahoma vs. TCU (-7, 63.5)

SEC Championship Game: Georgia vs. Auburn (-2.5, 49)

Mountain West Championship Game: Fresno State vs. Boise State (-10, 49)

ACC Championship Game: Clemson vs. Miami (+9.5, 47.5)

Big Ten Championship Game: Ohio State vs. Wisconsin (+6, 53)

American Athletic Conference Championship Game: Memphis at Central Florida (-7, 84.5)