College football Cinderella teams that could thrive in a March Madness-style tournament

On Wednesday, my colleague Barrett Sallee made the argument that the upset-crazy first weekend of the NCAA Tournament isn't proof that the College Football Playoff needs to expand.

For the record, I agree -- for reasons that are both selfish and more well-intended. Selfishly, I love the drama that selecting four teams creates, even if the side effects include light-headedness and mild nausea. I'm also unconvinced the product of college football's postseason would be noticeably improved with an eight- or 16-team playoff.

At the same time, I'm a supporter of chaos, and college football dabbles in the weird as well as any sport out there. Anytime 18-to-22-year olds are involved in athletic competition, who knows what you're going to get? Like shows about declassifying ancient alien theories, there's usually no singular, rational explanation for college football upsets.

So in light of Loyola-Chicago's Cinderella run to the Elite Eight and UMBC's historic upset over No. 1 overall seed Virginia, we thought it'd be fun to suspend a little disbelief -- there's no way college football is ever going to a 68-team tournament -- and give some of these underdogs a chance to prove themselves on the simulated field.

In other words: who's better than their seeding indicates and can use it to make an unexpected run in a hypothetical 64-team tournament?

For simplicity purposes, we drew from a pool of teams ranked between No. 32 and 64 using the CBS Sports 130. That translates to an 8-seed or lower for the eligible Cinderellas. This way, Power Five and Group of Five teams alike could be considered; however, that also means discarding higher ranked teams like UCF and Memphis, both of which would be likely favorites to reach at least the Sweet 16 regardless of conference affiliation.

Of the eligible teams, five were chosen that could make a run to at least the Sweet 16. Remember: single-elimination tournaments of this size rarely crown the best team at the end. It's all about how healthy you are, how well you're playing and who you get when.

No. 33 Troy (8-seed)

The Sun Belt champs are not to be taken lightly. This is a team, if you'll recall, that went into Baton Rouge and out-toughed LSU for a stunning 24-21 win. That might have been the Trojans' Super Bowl -- they sure suffered a letdown loss to South Alabama the following week -- but it also showed what they were capable of doing. If you're a Power Five team drawing Troy in the first two rounds, be careful. This team has a veteran offense, a stingy defensive front and a coach, Neal Brown, who could be the next big thing.

No. 38 San Diego State (9-seed)

The Aztecs feel a little under-seeded here, but you can't take away two bad back-to-back losses mid-season to Boise State and Fresno State. However, San Diego State has a weapon neither of those other teams do: running back Rashaad Penny, who led the FBS with 2,248 rushing yards. Don't forget the Aztecs edged Stanford earlier in the season as well. Rocky Long is one of college football's most under-appreciated coaches.

No. 45 Kansas State (11-seed)

Surely we're not going to make the same mistake and doubt Kansas State coach Bill Snyder going into this tournament, right? The Wildcats won five of their last six games, including a shootout victory over Oklahoma State. K-State is absolutely good enough to get past a 6-seed in the first round, but could it beat a top-10ish opponent in the second round? All I know is few coaches are better at game-week prep than Snyder. No matter what, he'll force the opposing team to play the game on his terms. That's the calling card of a Hall of Fame coach.

No. 53 Navy (13-seed)

If you were to ask which team will come out of nowhere and be the surprise of the tourney, Navy is your answer. The Midshipmen went 7-6 playing one of the toughest schedules you'll see outside of a Power Five conference, but they were some kind of pain in the rear. Those six losses came by an average of 6.5 points. The Midshipmen had UCF and Notre Dame, the two toughest opponents on the schedule, on their heels, too. Despite injury problems, this group is battled tested and likely pissed off. With a super fun Malcolm Perry taking snaps at quarterback, Navy is sneaky dangerous in the first weekend.

No. 54 Florida State (13-seed)

This still warrants a double take. Yes, the Seminoles were a monumental disappointment after starting the year with playoff aspirations. No, the injury to quarterback Deondre Francois in Week 1 didn't end things right then and there. But after hitting the ultimate low point in a blowout loss to Boston College midseason, the Seminoles started to turn a corner. They won four of their final five games to get bowl eligible and gave Clemson a scare. Florida State has its problems, but postseason play can bring new life. On raw talent alone, the Noles should probably still be able to win out of the first weekend and could make a run like their hoops brethren.