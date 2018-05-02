College football coaches discussing new transfer proposals as NCAA mulls reform

The American Football Coaches Association is backing a proposal for schools and conferences to consider as an NCAA working group and its member schools attempt to reform the current transfer rules for student-athletes.

AFCA executive director Todd Berry told the Associated Press on Tuesday that the group's board of trustees, which includes active college coaches from all levels of NCAA football, unanimously supports a rule change that would allow players who transfer and sit out a season at their new school to earn back that year of eligibility by graduating.

"That's the main problem with the whole transfer piece is the fact that a lot of them are not graduating," Berry said, via the AP. "We want to give some incentive for that kid to graduate."

Coaches have also voiced concern about changing the way player transfers impact a school's Academic Progress Rating. As it stands now, if a player transfers out of the program with a GPA below 2.6, it negatively impacts the original school, not the transfer destination.

The NCAA working group hopes to present a full set of reforms to the Division I Board of Directors this summer.

"I would support the conversation, but I think it's got to be sport-by-sport," Texas Tech AD Kirby Hocutt said. "I don't think it can be a discussion that encompasses all 17 sports we have at Texas Tech."

And for what it's worth, the Associated Press' Ralph Russo expressed some doubt in the proposal will go through.