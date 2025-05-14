AMELIA ISLAND, FL. — Coaches were presented a proposal for an NFL-style spring calendar during ACC meetings on Tuesday, sources confirmed to CBS Sports.. The proposal includes the addition of six official team activities (OTAs) to be conducted in the spring or early summer months, with padless practices occurring as late as June.

NFL-style OTAs were also a hot topic in January at the American Football Coaches Association's annual convention as schools looked for alternatives to spring games.

The new proposal would provide teams 21 total days of on-field activities in the spring and early summer, with 15 traditional spring practices. Programs would have the flexibility to use those 21 allotted days across five weeks early in the spring semester or when summer classes begin in May.

The proposal comes just days before the expected final court settlement in the House v. NCAA case. Most proposals related to the college football calendar, including the transfer portal, have been tabled until the $2.8 billion settlement is finalized. Judge Claudia Wilkens has set a Friday deadline for filing briefs in the case before she decides whether to grant final approval, perhaps as early as next week. The settlement will open the door for schools to directly share revenue with athletes. Schools will be allowed to pay as much as $20.5 million to players across all sports, with football players expected to fetch most of the money.

ACC coaches also appear to be in lockstep with the AFCA's unanimously approved proposal to move the transfer portal window to Jan. 2-12, eliminating the spring eligibility period for transfers.

"The coaches feel strongly about getting to one portal," North Carolina athletics director Bubba Cunningham said Tuesday.