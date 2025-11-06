The 2025-26 college football coaching cycle should be the busiest on record. On consecutive Sundays over the last month we've seen Penn State, Florida, LSU and Auburn fire their coaches, joining an ever-expanding list of 12 FBS jobs that have opened. We had never seen such activity before November. It does not figure to slow down: industry sources expect close to 40 FBS jobs to change hands this cycle once the dominoes begin to fall.

Who is supposed to fill all these jobs?

You'll see names like Nick Saban and Urban Meyer bandied about as possibilities online, maybe even linking them to a plane tracker or two. Those are romantic names for LSU (Saban) and Florida (Meyer), especially. But they do not seem realistic. That is OK -- there are close to 100 names to consider for the giant vacuum of jobs -- ranging from marquee names to FCS coaches who, sources say, may be ready for the jump.

These are the coaches you need to know, split into tiers, as this wild carousel ride may just be getting started.

The belle of the ball

Lane Kiffin

It's been quite the journey for Kiffin, who's gone from hated in Knoxville and fired on a tarmac in Los Angeles to the most popular coaching candidate in the most complicated coaching cycle in college football history.

Ole Miss wants to keep him. Florida wants him. LSU wants him. Auburn would love to join the sweepstakes. It's a collision of circumstance and timing that will make Kiffin one of the highest paid head coaches in football with no Power Four championships or playoff appearances to show for it -- yet.

Timing will be critical for Kiffin. The No. 6 Rebels are ideally positioned to reach the College Football Playoff at 7-1 with only The Citadel, Florida and Mississippi State remaining. If the Rebels make the CFP he presumably won't be available until after the first round at the earliest (Dec. 19-20). Would teams really be willing to wait that long? Additionally, is Kiffin willing to risk a chance at a championship for leverage? Sources have indicated Kiffin regrets the way his flirtation with Auburn impacted Ole Miss' stretch run in 2022, which saw a 7-0 team flounder to a 1-4 finish. Handle things the wrong way in 2025, and Kiffin risks a similar fate.

Lane Kiffin's likely playoff run poses the biggest question of the coaching carousel: How long would you wait? John Talty

Super-agent Jimmy Sexton is going to wring a colossal salary out of whoever wins the sweepstakes. Count Ole Miss out of this race at your own peril. The Rebels will give Kiffin as much as they possibly can to keep him in Oxford, but it won't be easy. Kiffin's choice is going to come down to whoever he feels offers him the best chance to win a national championship. On paper, that could be LSU where the three coaches preceding Brian Kelly all won national championships. Nobody knows exactly how it will play out, including those in Kiffin's circle, but his decision will have a significant impact on the rest of the coaching carousel.

The Moonshots: Will they listen?

Marcus Freeman, Notre Dame

Mike Elko, Texas A&M

Dabo Swinney, Clemson

The 2021 cycle that saw USC poach Lincoln Riley from Oklahoma and LSU pull Kelly away from Notre Dame demolished any notion that coaches would not leave primo jobs at places they had built into CFP regulars.

Could we see a similar thing occur in 2025? It's not likely, but the phone will ring.

Freeman's come up as a candidate for Penn State and Florida, though it's unlikely he'll give those much consideration. The thought in the industry has long been Freeman would only ever leave Notre Dame for Ohio State (his alma mater) or the NFL.

Elko is in the midst of the best season in modern Texas A&M history. The Penn graduate has been linked with Penn State. Is regional sway really enough to pull Elko away from football-crazed College Station, where he is already building a national championship contender? That feels unlikely.

"I think it's absolutely hilarious how you guys cover coaches," Elko said. "I think three weeks ago, I was getting fired. Now, I'm getting hired. You don't want me to stay, but I'm leaving. It's just absolutely hilarious. It is a waste of brain space to spend any time talking or thinking about any of that stupidity."

Swinney is in the midst of his worst year at Clemson and even joked this past weekend that his AD could fire him after a 46-45 loss to Duke. Given the uncomfortable season, would Swinney be willing to hit the reset button elsewhere if an athletic director took a big swing? Sources indicate Swinney isn't looking to leave and isn't in danger of getting fired. But many staff changes are expected in Death Valley.

Champs who want back in the game

Jon Gruden (Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Super Bowl XXXVII)

Jimbo Fisher (Florida State national championship, 2013)

Ed Orgeron (LSU national championship, 2019)

It's no secret these three championship coaches want back in the mix or at least want their name involved in the conversation. But here's the question looming with all of them: Who will take them?

Gruden is a messier candidate due to the way his time in the NFL came to an end and the fact that he is actively suing the league. However, it wouldn't surprise if an AD looking to generate buzz at least gave him consideration. Fisher is living large on the biggest buyout in college football history. He's made no secret, however, that he wants to coach again and is pushing hard to get into the mix. Fisher would love to get a crack at Auburn. Orgeron, for his part, has pushed his name back out in recent months. He's been making the media rounds saying he'd love to be a head coach again and would even be a D-line coach if it was the right fit.

The Group of Six's best

Jon Sumrall, Tulane

Alex Golesh, South Florida

Eric Morris, North Texas

Ryan Silverfield, Memphis

G.J. Kinne, Texas State

Jeff Traylor, UTSA

Tyson Helton, Western Kentucky

Jason Eck, New Mexico

Ryan Beard, Missouri State

Tulane's Jon Sumrall is the hottest name out of this group as we start November. Sumrall has done a terrific job at Troy and now Tulane and has been patient about not just jumping at the first Power Four program interested in him. He could have had the West Virginia job last cycle, for instance. That patience has paid off as multiple Power Four schools now have interest in the 43-year old. Keep an eye on Auburn for Sumrall, according to sources, given his ties to the school (his wife is an alumnus) and the state as a Huntsville native.

In a similar neighborhood as Sumrall are South Florida's Alex Golesh, Memphis' Ryan Silverfield and North Texas' Eric Morris. Arkansas, Oklahoma State and Baylor (if it opens) could all make sense for Morris. Morris will be especially attractive if he can bring quarterback Drew Mestemaker with him to his next location.

Golesh has a good thing going at USF with perhaps the most resources at the Group of Six level so there's no urgency to jump, but he's going to be on a lot of candidates list. Arkansas and Virginia Tech are two that could make sense, but he could also be a top candidate at Ole Miss if Kiffin moves on.

Feeling Bullish: How South Florida persevered through heartbreak, emerged as darling of college football Brandon Marcello

Silverfield, who has the Tigers ranked No. 21, could be coaching into December if he guides Memphis into the playoff. That's something to watch especially for Golesh and Silverfield at this point. The Memphis head coach told CBS Sports earlier this year he thought there was a world where he, Golesh and Sumrall could all stay at their current schools.

"I think if all three of us looked up and we were still in this conference in 10 years," Silverfield said, "it means we had job stability, our schools did what they were supposed to and continued to invest."

Missouri State's Ryan Beard is off to a hot start this year (5-3) in the school's first year at the FBS level. He could be an intriguing name for American and Sun Belt jobs this cycle. Texas State's G.J. Kinne is very well-regarded within the industry and is still only 36-years old, though some wins down the stretch would help his cause for Power Four jobs like Oklahoma State. Western Kentucky's Tyson Helton has been a finalist for multiple jobs over the years including Purdue. Jason Eck is only in his first year at New Mexico but with a 6-3 start, which includes a win over UCLA, he has the Lobos going in the right direction. He's going to be in the mix for multiple jobs at this rate. UTSA's Jeff Traylor, coming off a win over Tulane, could be interested in making a move this cycle, according to sources, but it will be interesting to see how much traction he'll be able to get at places like Arkansas and Oklahoma State.

Coordinators to know

Will Stein (Oregon offensive coordinator)

Brian Hartline (Ohio State OC)

Shannon Dawson (Miami OC)

Glenn Schumann (Georgia defensive coordinator)

Tim Beck (Vanderbilt OC)

Bryant Haines (Indiana DC)

Mike Shanahan (Indiana OC)

Colin Klein (Texas A&M OC)

Josh Henson (Purdue OC)

Tony White (Florida State DC)

Drew Cronic (Navy OC)

Pep Hamilton (Maryland OC)

Mack Leftwich (Texas Tech OC)

Morgan Scalley (Utah DC)

Kirby Moore (Missouri OC)

Buster Faulkner (Georgia Tech OC)

Casey Woods (SMU OC)

Pete Golding (Ole Miss DC)

Ra'Shaad Samples (Oregon assistant head coach/running backs coach)

Jay Hill (BYU DC)

Aaron Henry (Illinois DC)

Dana Holgorsen (Nebraska OC)

Marcus Arroyo (Arizona State OC)

Bryan Harsin (California OC)

There are also multiple coordinators who will get buzz throughout the cycle as not every job can hire a sitting head coach.

If Kiffin is the belle of the ball for head coaches then Oregon offensive coordinator Will Stein is emerging as such for coordinators, along with Ohio State offensive coordinator Brian Hartline. Hartline is a name that has bubbled up among industry sources for the Penn State job in the absence of obvious names and especially after Matt Rhule is apparently off the board thanks to an extension at Nebraska. Stein has Texas ties, but grew up in the Bluegrass State and could be an option for Kentucky if the 'Cats move on from Mark Stoops.

Glenn Schumann, who was in the mix for the North Carolina job on the conventional side of the search, is a longtime assistant for both Nick Saban and Kirby Smart. Miami offensive coordinator Shannon Dawson is proof the Air Raid coaching tree still bears fruit as a long-time assistant to Dana Holgerson.

It's expected that both Indiana coordinators (defensive coordinator Bryant Haines and offensive coordinator Mike Shanahan) will get looks at head jobs this cycle, but Indiana has doubled its assistant coach salary pool since Curt Cignetti got there after his second extension. The intention is assistants don't leave for just any job.

There are coordinators who also have more specific fits like Collin Klein at Kansas State, should Chris Klieman step away or Josh Henson, who is expected to be in the mix at Oklahoma State. Though, watch Klein for Oklahoma State as well. Although UCLA has made it clear they would prefer a sitting head coach, Florida State defensive coordinator Tony White interviewed for the job last time, and an industry source said he remains interested in his alma mater's head job. Would Stanford go back to the well with Maryland offensive coordinator Pep Hamilton? It's a search that is expected to be wide ranging with Andrew Luck leaving no stone unturned. Texas Tech offensive coordinator Mack Leftwich could be an option at Texas State if G.J. Kinne moves on. There is also Morgan Scalley, who is in his 18th year at Utah and his second as head coach-in-waiting at Utah whenever Kyle Whittingham decides to call it a career.

Looking for the next Curt Cignetti?

Willie Fritz (Houston head coach)

Bob Chesney (James Madison head coach)

K.C. Keeler (Temple head coach)

Lance Leipold (Kansas head coach)

Winners win, and an archetype coach many ADs will consider in this cycle will be the sitting head coach who has won on multiple levels, like Cignetti did at IUP, then Elon, then James Madison and now Indiana. There's a quartet of coaches who obviously fit that profile including the man who replaces Cignetti at James Madison -- Bob Chesney. Other options to consider there also include K.C. Keeler, who is in his first season at Temple, Houston head coach Willie Fritz (although it's expected Houston will do whatever it can to retain him) and Kansas head coach Lance Leipold, who could be an option if Wisconsin moves on from Luke Fickell.

What's he waiting for?

Matt Campbell, Iowa State

Iowa State coach Matt Campbell has been mentioned for plenty of jobs over the years, including North Carolina last cycle, but has been happy to stay in Ames. He is 69-55 lifetime at Iowa State and signed an extension earlier this year that would keep him there through 2032.

The story sources have repeated often over the years has been that it'd take a premier Midwest job like Notre Dame, Ohio State or Michigan to pull Campbell out of Ames. Would Penn State appeal to him? Time will tell but sources believe at this juncture of his career Campbell would be more interested in making a move to the NFL. He interviewed for the Chicago Bears opening in January and had previously been linked to the New York Jets once upon a time.

Would he leave his alma mater?

Clark Lea, Vanderbilt

Kenny Dillingham, Arizona State

Brent Key, Georgia Tech

Jeff Brohm, Louisville

This may be the most intriguing subsects of coaches. You have four coaches who are all excelling at their alma maters but should have opportunities at big programs this cycle. Complicating matters even more, most of these coaches have their programs still in the College Football Playoff hunt, which would make ADs wait until late December if they are successful.

Would any of these guys really leave their schools? It could depend on the opportunity and whether they believe sustainable success is possible at their alma mater.

Brohm is a beloved former Louisville quarterback and has only been back at UL for three years, but sources say his name has come up in the Penn State and Florida searches. He gets to work with two of his brothers and his son at Louisville and there are questions about whether he'd want to uproot all of that given the success the Cardinals are having.

Key, an Alabama native, is a name that has popped up with the Florida search, according to sources. He has ties with high school coaches throughout the state after a decade spent working at UCF. He is also expected to be much in the mix for the Auburn job. Key, who makes $4.1 million, is due for a big raise regardless, leading the Yellow Jackets to a 8-1 record this season that could end in a playoff berth. He said Thursday it was "just beginning" at Georgia Tech and "slice me open and see what colors I bleed."

Sources say Dillingham is very happy at Arizona State but if LSU came calling would he at least listen? What about Auburn, a place that Dillingham previously enjoyed working at under Gus Malzahn? Dillingham guided the Sun Devils to the CFP last season and loves working at his alma mater, but ahead of what could be a sizable roster makeover this offseason, perhaps the right job would tempt him.

Arizona State's disappointing 2025 encore is all but over. Big questions loom in Tempe Will Backus

Lea has worked wonders at traditional SEC bottom-dweller Vanderbilt. The Commodores have a path to the playoff this season, the school is finally investing in football in a way it never has before and long-needed stadium renovations were completed in September. Lea and his family love living in Nashville. The question some around college football have about Vanderbilt's ascendancy is what happens after star quarterback Diego Pavia leaves. And how much is Vanderbilt willing to spend to keep Lea and his staff intact?

Would they leave good situations?

Spencer Danielson, Boise State

Eli Drinkwitz, Mizzou

Jedd Fisch, Washington

P.J. Fleck, Minnesota

These are four successful coaches who will all have, to varying degrees, decisions to make about their future this offseason. This group would have included Rhett Lashlee and Matt Rhule before, but both received contract extensions last week.

Danielson has what many consider to be the best Group of Six job at a program that combines heavy institutional support with a brand that's heavily associated with winning. Danielson is 18-4 since being named the program's full-time head coach, and he isn't expected to move for just any job, though UCLA and Stanford would love to hire him. Cardinal GM Andrew Luck is believed to have put out feelers for Danielson months ago. Some sources have their doubts about Danielson leaving a place that pays him well ($2.2 million annually) for a more complicated situation with a grueling travel schedule.

Drinkwitz is 28-7 over the last three seasons, emerging as one of the best young coaches in the sport. He's got plenty of institutional support at Missouri -- no program has navigated the NIL era better pound for pound -- but it's worth wondering if the Tigers could hold off Florida, Penn State or Auburn if they came calling.

Fisch is another name that's often linked to open jobs. He's a Florida alumnus and actually spent some time during the 2017 season as UCLA's interim head coach. Sources have long felt he'd have strong interest in Florida if the Gators came calling.

Fleck isn't as aggressively connected to other jobs like the others on this list. But he's someone industry sources point to as a potential candidate in what's expected to be a wild cycle. Fleck's explored other jobs before and there's a feeling he may have his ceiling at Minnesota.

Recently fired and back in the game?

Neal Brown (fired by West Virginia post-2024 season)

Mike Gundy (fired by Oklahoma State mid-2025)

James Franklin (fired by Penn State mid-2025)

Brian Kelly (fired by LSU mid-2025)

Billy Napier (fired by Florida mid-2025)

Now that Nick Saban's School for Down-on-Their-Luck coaches is closed, the number of formerly fired head coaches who are realistic candidates for other jobs has seemingly shrunk. But that doesn't mean there aren't intriguing candidates.

Franklin both wants to work and contractually has to work due to his "duty to a mitigate "clause in his Penn State contract. He's come up as a candidate at Virginia Tech -- and the fan base has worked itself up into a lather about the possibility a hire that would have been a total pipe dream three months ago. The Hokies seem to have some momentum with Franklin, but Auburn, Florida and LSU are also jobs to keep an eye on with Franklin, who has, per sources, engaged with players and coaches recently to see what they thought about some of his potential landing spots.

Did Penn State jump the gun in firing James Franklin? Matt Rhule's extension further complicates coach search Shehan Jeyarajah

Napier and Kelly don't have the same stringent duty to mitigate language in their deals. Napier does want to jump back in as a head coach, per sources, and might be a candidate if some American or Sun Belt jobs free up as dominoes fall. Kelly's fate is a little more unclear. The 64-year-old is one of the sport's elite coaches, but it's unknown at this point what his next step will be and his buyout is not yet finalized with the Tigers.

Gundy wants to keep coaching. Several sources have linked him to Colorado State, though the Rams are expected to have a robust candidate pool.

Brown is currently a special assistant to the head coach at Texas. He took a few interviews last cycle after being fired at West Virginia. Don't be shocked to see him interview again this cycle. He'd be a fit for UAB or other open American, Sun Belt or C-USA roles.

NFL names to know

Tommy Rees, Browns OC

Joe Brady, Bills OC

Zac Robinson, Falcons OC

Tavita Pritchard, Commanders QB Coach

Todd Monken, Ravens OC

NFL coaches are often hard-pressed to return to the college ranks after they've departed for the relatively better quality of life the league affords (mainly not having to recruit). But in specific situations, sources indicate Falcons offensive coordinator Zac Robinson (Oklahoma State) and Commanders QB coach Tavita Pritchard (Stanford) could be persuaded to return to their alma maters.

Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken could also be a candidate to return to college as well as a two-time assistant in Stillwater.

Browns offensive coordinator Tommy Rees was also heavily involved in the conventional side of the UNC search, and it remains to be seen if Bills offensive coordinator Joe Brady would want to leave a posh gig with perennial MVP candidate Josh Allen to come back to college. Would Bills owner Terry Pegula help fund a big swing at his alma mater Penn State, or rather continue to keep a good thing going for Buffalo to chase an elusive Super Bowl title?

How Joe Brady's winding journey has the Bills -- and the coach himself -- on the verge of greatness Dave Richard

Could they hit the reset button?

Dave Aranda, Baylor

Jonathan Smith, Michigan State

Shane Beamer, South Carolina

Scott Satterfield, Cincinnati

With as much movement as we are expecting this carousel, you could see a coach or two decide to jump for the security of a new contract rather than tempt fate with eroding job security at their current spot.

Baylor's Dave Aranda and Michigan State's Jonathan Smith are both experiencing their seats heating up. Both could be candidates at UCLA if they are looking to get out ahead of any possible move. Would Smith consider going back to Oregon State, the school he left for Michigan State, and is perhaps a better fit for him?

Shane Beamer isn't in danger of being fired this season and has shot down all speculation that he could jump to Virginia Tech. It's extremely unlikely Beamer leaves at this point, but amidst a disappointing 3-6 season, there will continue to be rumors until Virginia Tech is filled. To this point, Beamer has focused on staff changes and fired offensive coordinator Mike Shula on Sunday.

South Carolina's slide may have Shane Beamer reaching for escape hatch Brad Crawford

This was a critical Year 3 for Scott Satterfield after a 8-16 record to start his time at Cincinnati. He's delivered in a big way with the Bearcats 7-2 and still in the mix for the Big 12 title. After resetting opinions on him, it'll be interesting to see if Satterfield tries to cash in elsewhere with so many jobs either already open or soon to be. Satterfield has already done the reset move once before when he left Louisville for Cincinnati.

Interim … for now?

D.J. Durkin, Auburn

Alex Mortenson, UAB

Bobby Petrino, Louisville

Tim Skipper, UCLA

Mark Carney already had the interim tag removed at Kent State. The question is if other schools will opt to do the same. Skipper is off to a 3-2 start as UCLA's interim but the schedule turns up with Nebraska, Ohio State, Washington and USC remaining.

Mortenson's UAB surprised in an upset win over Memphis. They're expected to be underdogs in the rest of their games, but can the Blazers pull a rabbit out of the hat in Magic City?

UAB interim coach Alex Mortensen -- son of the late great NFL reporter -- reflects on debut, upset of Memphis John Talty

Elsewhere in Alabama, if Durkin can win the remainder of Auburn's games including, the all-important Iron Bowl, there could be a push from influential donors to take the interim tag off the defensive coordinator in a history-repeats-itself sequel of the Kevin Steele saga of 2020.

And then there is Petrino, who continues his seven-game audition back in as the head coach. He's winless so far, and the schedule remains tough coming home (LSU, Texas, Missouri) but there are some influential people in the Arkansas booster corps who are pulling for him. Will it be enough?

Retired(ish), but may listen

Dave Clawson (last HC job: Wake Forest, 2024)

Pat Fitzgerald (last HC job: Northwestern, 2023)

Paul Chryst (last HC job: Wisconsin, 2022)

Bill Clark (last HC job: UAB, 2022)

Skip Holtz (last HC job: Louisiana Tech, 2021)

Fitzgerald says he feels "vindicated" by his settlement with Northwestern and is actively seeking a return to the sideline. Chryst is an interesting name bubbling at Oregon State and Stanford. Clawson is staying close to the game on the ACC Network, a la Jimbo Fisher.

FCS Coaches To Know

Kerwin Bell, Western Carolina

Steve Englehart, Presbyterian

Bobby Hauck, Montana

Tremaine Jackson, Prairie View A&M

Mike Jacobs, Mercer

Tim Plough, UC Davis

Tim Polasek, North Dakota State

Brent Vigen, Montana State

Bobby Wilder, Tennessee Tech

Brian Wright, Northern Arizona

Todd Whitten, Tarleton State

With the success of Cignetti and those like Chesney in recent years, there's an industry expectation that athletic directors and search firms will be more willing to look at sitting FCS coaches for FBS jobs. The names above cover a wide variety of coaches and archetypes.

There are grizzled veterans like Bell and Wilder, who have won a lot of games and have a proven offensive system to sell. There are young risers like Jackson and Plough, who have done a lot of winning in a short time. There are just straight winners like Jacobs, who is 91-21 in stops at Notre Dame (Ohio), Lenoir-Rhyne and Mercer, and Wright. There are coaches in the Cignetti or Scott Abel mold like Englehart, who is 7-1 this year at Presbyterian, which doesn't even have the benefit of athletic scholarships. There are also, of course, the leaders of annual FCS powers like Vigen, Hauck and Poleseck. As for Whitten, Tarleton State may be on a path to the FBS regardless. Several industry sources feel like the Texans could be the next FCS program to make the jump.

Eck (New Mexico), Abel (Rice), Jimmy Rogers (Washington State), Mike Uremovich (Ball State), Eddie George (Bowling Green) and Tre Lamb (Tulsa) all made a jump up from the FCS last season.

It'd be a surprise if there weren't more FCS-to-FBS hires this cycle.

The ultimate wildcard

Riley made one of the defining moves in 2021 -- and now people are whispering about him in 2025. Getty Images

You've stayed this long, so let's finish with the would-be bombshell of this cycle: What if Lincoln Riley considered leaving USC? Rumors of Riley's willingness to leave Los Angeles aren't new. They popped up last cycle, largely connected with the NFL. Things seem better on the surface in 2025. The Trojans are 6-2 and remain in the playoff hunt. Their 2026 recruiting class ranks first nationally. Riley's contract is massive and his buyout is considered prohibitive.

And yet … industry sources still think he's at least worth keeping an eye on. This is a cycle without many proven, playoff-worthy coaches, and Riley checks that box.

Remember, the last crazy coaching cycle in 2021 saw Riley leave Oklahoma for USC in a move that shocked college football, toppled Oklahoma out of the Big 12's catbird seat and led to the eventual demise of Clemson's football powerhouse after it lost Brent Venables.

Could Riley make a similar move again four years later? He has done wilder things.