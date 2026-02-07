Coming out of one of the wildest college football coaching cycles in recent memory, the changing of the guard next season could be equally momentous. There were 17 new hires across the Power Four ranks over the last three months, culminating with Michigan landing Kyle Whittingham.

The SEC alone has six first-year coaches, including three from the American. They assumed the leadership roles at Florida, Auburn and Arkansas, respectively.

During the 2026 carousel next season, there are a number of options that could present themselves, from sitting coaches changing programs to numerous veteran assistants who could lead a major program in the near future. Using industry sources, we picked 25 coaches who could be part of next season's job cycle across college football, with varying levels of likelihood.

Ranked in no particular order and designated by category, here's a glance at coaches to keep an eye on when the carousel starts spinning in 2026.

Sitting head coaches

1. Lincoln Riley, USC

Since leading the Trojans to a conference title game appearance in his first season (2022), Riley hasn't been back and is 11-7 overall in Big Ten play. There's pressure coming off a 9-4 finish to make something happen as a playoff entrant in 2026. Riley's buyout at USC is one of college football's highest, but there's a reason he was labeled the "biggest wildcard" last cycle. There was real belief Riley could leave USC in early November, but the Trojans finished strong and signed the No. 1 recruiting class, per the 247Sports Composite. Riley made a calculated move back in November 2021 when he turned his back on Oklahoma for Los Angeles. However, the Trojans' ROI on their expensive hire hasn't been as lucrative as expected.

2. Jeff Brohm, Louisville

Brohm was in the crosshairs of Penn State and Michigan last cycle. He's at his alma mater and happy, but the 54-year-old former quarterback must determine and project his ceiling at Louisville. The Cardinals beat Miami on the road last season and the Hurricanes were in the national championship game a few months later. Is that the height, or can Louisville win the ACC under Brohm and get to the playoff? The 2026 season will be telling.

3. Eli Drinkwitz, Missouri

Drinkwitz addressed coaching rumors several times last season, including his name appearing in early Florida discussions and being on Michigan's target list prior to the Kyle Whittingham hire in Ann Arbor. It's a testament to what he's done with less at Missouri; 21 wins over a two-year stretch prior to 2025's 8-5 record. Drinkwitz added six new assistants in January and has shown a penchant for finding undervalued talent in the portal. Despite the staff changes and roster fluctuation annually, Drinkwitz's set of skills leading to SEC wins could be coveted elsewhere.

4. Dan Mullen, UNLV

Mullen's a competitor and as a former SEC coach who had success at Mississippi State and Florida, he obviously wants another crack at big-time college football. Urban Meyer floated Mullen's name to Penn State in October before the UNLV coach came out with a statement indicating he was sticking around for another season out west. Mullen won 10 games in his first season at UNLV and recently said he enjoys living in Las Vegas. That could change if a school in the south offers an opportunity next cycle.

5. Willie Fritz, Houston

In two seasons, Fritz has transformed the Cougars from a four-win bottom dweller in the Big 12 to nearly reaching the conference championship last fall after going 9-3 prior to beating LSU in the postseason. Houston will be a threat to win the league as long as he's coach or another program plucks the 65-year-old Kansas native away. Perhaps Missouri gives Fritz a call if Drinkwitz takes another job soon, given his ties to the state. Fritz won 97 games at Central Missouri from 1997-2009.

6. Jason Eck, New Mexico

A former offensive lineman at Wisconsin, Eck earned Mountain West Coach of the Year for his efforts in his first season at New Mexico in 2025 after finishing 9-4. This comes after three winning seasons in three years at Idaho for a coach who previously only worked as an offensive line assistant and running game coordinator at various FCS programs.

7. Lance Leipold, Kansas

Leipold's still held in high regard in coaching circles and at the administrative level, but his light doesn't shine as bright as it did a couple years ago when he won nine games (including a bowl matchup) to finish inside the top 25. Leipold inherited a mountain few have ever scaled at Kansas in 2021 and he's 27-35 overall entering his sixth campaign. At a program with better resources and talent, he would win more games.

8. Tyson Helton, Western Kentucky

It's no secret that Helton would jump if the right opportunity comes along. He's been a finalist for multiple jobs during recent cycles -- including Purdue -- and his offenses produce. Helton has posted five consecutive seasons of eight or more victories and should be a favorite to win Conference USA next fall as a playoff hopeful if the Hilltoppers are able to go unbeaten.

9. G.J. Kinne, Texas State

Kinne won 12 games as a first-year head coach at Incarnate Word in 2022 and has three winning seasons at Texas State. At some point, there's a bigger Group of Five program or perhaps a midwest Power Four that is going to take a chance on a proven winner who has impressively navigated the recruiting scope during a challenging era of transition.

10. Dave Aranda, Baylor

Continuing the trend of coaches within the Lone Star State, Aranda joins Wisconsin's Luke Fickell, South Carolina's Shane Beamer and a few others on college football's hottest seats next fall as his tenure torpedoed further south with the Bears in 2025. Since that 12-win campaign in 2021, Baylor has just one winning season and is 15-21 overall against Big 12 competition. Aranda's 36-37 at Baylor ahead of Year 7 in Waco.

Unemployed coaches

11. Jimbo Fisher

The former national champion at Florida State who pocketed a record-setting buyout from Texas A&M wants back in. Fisher initially said it last summer and reiterated his points several times during appearances as an analyst last season on ACC Network. Fisher said he'll listen if the right program reaches out to his agent. Hired away from Florida State at the end of the 2017 season, Fisher signed the highest-rated recruiting class of all time with the Aggies in 2022 but never reached the pinnacle in College Station.

12. Brian Kelly

Kelly's lawsuit against LSU makes it clear he's ready to get back on the sideline after he claimed the Tigers "made it nearly impossible" for him to get another job last cycle following his firing. Kelly won 29 games his first three seasons at LSU before a 5-3 start in 2025 cost him his job due to exceedingly high expectations after signing a top-rated portal class. Other programs would applaud 34 total wins over three-plus seasons, but at LSU, it's a playoff-or-bust mentality.

13. Ed Orgeron

Jogging on beaches in Florida is quite relaxing, but Orgeron is a ball coach and he said in October he's not done on the sideline. LSU was reportedly open to Orgeron joining Lane Kiffin's first-year staff last cycle, but it didn't work out. Orgeron, who led LSU to the 2019 national championship as the highlight of his six-year tenure as the Tigers coach, has been out of work since his firing four years ago.

14. Jon Gruden

Gruden said in August he would "die" to coach in the SEC. That opportunity may come to fruition following a cycle that included vacancies at Arkansas, Auburn and Florida among others, but at least college administrators know he's interested in an opportunity. Gruden turned down an inquiry from the New York Jets to join Aaron Glenn's staff in January, so it's clear that unless it's a head coaching chance, he seems okay with continuing his sports media career. How many current college football coaches have a Super Bowl title on their resume? Here's a hint: It's only one.

Coordinators

15. Glenn Schumann, Georgia DC

Kirby Smart knows it's only a matter of time before he loses his veteran defensive mind to an NFL job or a lead role at another college program. Schumman's helped call the defense since 2019 and is one of the SEC's brightest coaches. The 35-year-old Valdosta, Georgia native might only need to wait another cycle or two for Alabama, his alma mater, to open.

16. Shannon Dawson, Miami OC

Look at what Dawson has accomplished in three seasons on Mario Cristobal's staff at Miami. In 2023, he took over for Josh Gattis and immediately helped the Hurricanes push forward from 97th in scoring offense to 39th. Then, he helped Washington State transfer Cam Ward develop into the No. 1 overall NFL Draft pick the following year. Dawson's coming off his best as Miami's play-caller after the Carson Beck-to-Malachi Toney pairing nearly resulted in a national title. When given talent to work with, Dawson's elite as a play-caller.

17. Charlie Weis Jr., LSU OC

Notable interest in Weis at the NFL level may have caused Kiffin some sleepless nights in January, but it appears he's sticking around to help assist the offense at LSU in 2026. He was reportedly approached by the Philadelphia Eagles for their OC role and there's the obvious connection to Jaxson Dart -- from the pair's Ole Miss days -- with the New York Giants. Weis will be tasked with making sure prized portal signee Sam Leavitt at quarterback is a Heisman-level passer next season.

18. Mike Shanahan, Indiana OC

Curt Cignetti's top assistant with the Hoosiers recently signed a three-year contract extension, so that's good news at Indiana after a national championship run. However, it's hard to envision Cignetti blocking Shanahan from taking advantage of his heightened progress if this rise continues in late 2026. Shanahan's scheme led the Big Ten with 41.9 points, 472.8 total yards and 221.2 rushing yards per game this past season behind Heisman-winning quarterback Fernando Mendoza. If TCU transfer Josh Hoover comes close to that production as an encore, numerous programs will be knocking on Shanahan's door for help.

19. Bobby Petrino, North Carolina OC

Bill Belichick's new play-caller with the Tar Heels, Petrino thought he may get another shot at Arkansas following Sam Pittman's firing last season before a second-half swoon hit the Razorbacks under his interim watch. Petrino's not the only coach within this list with a few negative marks on his record, but he knows how to coach offenses and North Carolina's hoping his arrival helps produce points in Chapel Hill.

20. Clayton White, South Carolina DC

In the mix at a couple Group of Five openings last cycle, the Gamecocks have a budding star in White, who has produced several drafts picks during his time in Columbia after coming over from Western Kentucky to join Beamer's staff. If there's a Group of Five job that opens next cycle in the Carolinas, White will be on the shortlist.

21. Buster Faulkner, Florida OC

Faulkner's on a two-year, $3 million deal with the Gators ahead of Jon Sumrall's first season, so the money's not going to be an issue if he flexes his offensive acumen to its highest level in Gainesville. Those in the industry were encouraged by Faulkner's development of Haynes King at Georgia Tech, getting the most out of a quarterback who was limited at times through the air. A two-time national champion at Georgia as the Bulldogs' quarterback coach with Stetson Bennett, Faulkner's pedigree of production is notable.

22. Dana Holgorsen, Nebraska OC

Holgorsen wouldn't stick around with the Huskers if 2026 goes well and he gets offered the keys to another program for a third time in his coaching career, but he'll need to really impress for that to happen. His offenses generate points and a bunch of yards on the ground, but that 4-8 faceplant at Houston in 2023 remains fresh. He's 92-69 overall as a head coach and won big at West Virginia.

Considerable prying necessary

23. Dabo Swinney, Clemson

Like the captain of the Titanic, Swinney will go down with the ship and would be kicking and screaming on his way out if it comes to that. Stubborn in ways with the Tigers, the two-time national champion hasn't won a playoff game since the 2019 season and just hired Chad Morris as his new offensive coordinator. Yeah, that Chad Morris, who's coaching career since starring as Clemson's play-caller from 2011-14 consists of failed head coaching tenures at SMU, Arkansas and one year as Auburn's OC.

24. P.J. Fleck, Minnesota

While Minnesota has made strides under Fleck with player retention and portal acquisitions in the NIL era, the Golden Gophers still scrounge for seconds in the mid-tier of the Big Ten. It's hard to believe the 2026 season with be Fleck's 10th at the program since he became a national name at Western Michigan after winning the MAC in 2016. The 45-year-old has a long career left, but his Minnesota tenure is growing a bit stale at 7.3 wins per year average.

25. Jedd Fisch, Washington

The "ridiculousness" of college football's coaching carousel is not lost on Fisch, whose name was immediately tossed in the Florida hat at his alma mater and later on the initial list at Michigan. He's heading into Year 3 at Washington and gets Demond Williams Jr. back at quarterback after that viral NIL transfer kerfuffle this offseason. If the 2026 season goes south, perhaps Fisch will be back in the mix at another Power Four program.