The head coaching carousel usually dominates the headlines in the early weeks of the college football offseason, but the real churn across the sport often happens one level down the staff chart. There were 17 new head coaches hired at Power Four programs this cycle, a significant number -- yet it still pales in comparison to the 63 new offensive and defensive coordinators across the sport's top tier.

In total, 17 Power Four programs replaced both coordinators, effectively resetting the strategic backbone of their teams in a single offseason. Many of those moves came alongside head coaching changes, but not all of them. Programs such as Cincinnati, Colorado, Oregon and Texas A&M had adjustments on both sides of the ball without making a change at head coach -- in some cases filling vacancies created by departures for promotions or new opportunities elsewhere.

For many programs, coordinator hires are where the most meaningful philosophical shifts actually take place -- from tempo and play-calling on offense to structure and aggression on defense. Get those hires right, and a team's trajectory can change quickly. Get them wrong, and an entire season can unravel.

2026 college football coaching carousel grades: Marks for Kyle Whittingham, Lane Kiffin and all 33 FBS hires Richard Johnson

Below is a look at every new coordinator hire in the Power Four conferences for the 2026 season.

ACC

Boston College

Defensive coordinator: Ted Roof

Roof most recently served as UCF's defensive coordinator/linebackers coach in 2024. The veteran assistant has moved frequently, with Boston College marking his 11th different defensive coordinator job since 2008. Roof previously worked under Bill O'Brien as Penn State's defensive coordinator in 2012. He replaces Tim Lewis, who led the Eagles' defense the past two seasons.

California

Offensive coordinator: Jordan Somerville

Defensive coordinator: Michael Hutchings

New California coach Tosh Lupoi filled out his coordinator positions with a pair of NFL assistants. Somerville spent the past three seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as assistant quarterbacks coach, while Hutchings arrives after three years with the Minnesota Vikings, including the past two seasons as safeties coach after beginning as an assistant defensive backs coach in 2023.

Clemson

Offensive coordinator: Chad Morris

Dabo Swinney turned to a familiar face in hiring his next offensive coordinator after announcing Garrett Riley would not return to the staff in 2026. Morris previously held the same role at Clemson from 2011-14, when the Tigers went 41-11 and averaged 36.3 points per game on offense. He returned to Clemson as an offensive analyst in 2023 before serving as wide receivers coach and passing game coordinator at Texas State in 2024.

Florida State

Offensive coordinator: Tim Harris Jr.

Harris was elevated to offensive coordinator following the retirement of Gus Malzahn. Harris joined the Seminoles in 2025 as wide receivers coach and passing game coordinator, helping lead a group headlined by All-ACC wideout Duce Robinson. He previously served as offensive coordinator at FIU in 2020 and later held coordinator roles at UCF, including a stint as offensive coordinator in 2024.

Georgia Tech

Offensive coordinator: George Godsey

A former All-American quarterback at Georgia Tech in 2000, Godsey returns to the college level after 15 seasons as a successful NFL assistant. He takes over as offensive coordinator following Buster Faulkner's departure to Florida. Godsey recently spent the past four seasons with the Baltimore Ravens as tight ends coach and previously held an NFL coordinator role with the Houston Texans from 2015-16. Godsey was a position coach at UCF for seven seasons (2005-10).

Louisville

Co-Defensive coordinators: Steve Ellis and Mark Ivey

Ellis and Ivey were promoted to co-defensive coordinators at Louisville for 2026 after Ron English and Mark Hagen did not return. Ivey, in his eighth season with the Cardinals, will coach the defensive line after previously leading linebackers for three seasons. He also coached the defensive line at Louisville (2013-15) and Appalachian State (2014-18), including a brief stint as interim head coach. Ellis, who joined Louisville in 2023, oversees the secondary and brings 19 years of Division I coaching experience.

North Carolina

Offensive coordinator: Bobby Petrino

Petrino joined the Tar Heels as offensive coordinator under head coach Bill Belichick following Freddie Kitchens' departure. Petrino most recently served as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Arkansas. The veteran coach brings decades of experience, including previous head coaching stops at Arkansas, Western Kentucky, Louisville and Missouri State, and is known for his tempo-driven spread system and quarterback development -- which was severely lacking at North Carolina last season when it averaged just 19.3 points per game.

Pittsburgh

Defensive coordinator: Cory Sanders

Following the retirement of longtime coordinator Randy Bates, who spent 40 years coaching, including the past eight at Pittsburgh, Sanders was promoted to defensive coordinator. He has been with the Panthers since 2018, serving as assistant head coach and safeties coach, and will continue the system Bates established.

Stanford

Offensive coordinator: Terry Heffernan

Defensive coordinator: Kris Richard

Heffernan returns to Stanford after three seasons at Virginia, where he coached the offensive line. He also coached the offensive line at Stanford from 2021-22 and has NFL experience with the Buffalo Bills and Detroit Lions. His lone year as a coordinator came at Division II Wayne State in 2012. Richard joins from the Jacksonville Jaguars and was previously defensive coordinator and defensive backs coach for the Seattle Seahawks, where he helped build the "Legion of Boom" and win Super Bowl XLVIII.

Syracuse

Defensive coordinator: Vince Kehres

Kehres joins Syracuse after six seasons at Toledo, where he helped lead one of the nation's top defenses and coached multiple NFL draft picks. He previously spent 20 years at Mount Union, winning 12 NCAA championships, including two as head coach. Kehres inherits a Syracuse defense that ranked last among Power Four teams and 130th in the FBS in scoring defense last season.

Virginia Tech

Offensive coordinator: Ty Howle

Defensive coordinator: Brent Pry

When was the last time a head coach was fired, only to be rehired as part of the next staff? Pry remains in Blacksburg as the Virginia Tech defensive coordinator after four seasons leading the program and eight years as Penn State's defensive coordinator. New coach James Franklin adds another familiar face with Ty Howle, who spent six seasons at Penn State as co-offensive coordinator and tight ends coach, to run the Hokies' offense in 2026.

Big 12

BYU

Defensive coordinator: Kelly Poppinga

BYU was on the verge of a complete staff shakeup with uncertainty surrounding Kalani Sitake's future. The program did lose defensive coordinator Jay Hill to Michigan, prompting Sitake to elevate Poppinga, a longtime assistant and former BYU linebacker, to defensive coordinator. Poppinga served as co-coordinator at Virginia from 2018-21 and is in the fourth year of his second stint at BYU, having originally joined as an interim coach in 2009 and rising through the staff before his departure to Virginia in 2015.

Baylor

Defensive coordinator: Joe Klanderman

Klanderman joins the Baylor staff after six seasons as Kansas State's defensive coordinator, where he built one of the Big 12's top defenses and developed multiple NFL draft picks, including All-American Felix Anudike-Uzomah. He previously coached at North Dakota State, winning four FCS titles, and Minnesota State, his alma mater, where he produced multiple All-Americans as well.

Cincinnati

Co-Offensive coordinators: Nic Cardwell and Pete Thomas

Defensive coordinator: Nate Woody

Scott Satterfield made a handful of promotions for his 2026 staff, including elevating Cardwell and Thomas to co-offensive coordinators. Cardwell has developed multiple All-Americans along the offensive line, while Thomas recently guided quarterback Brendan Sorsby to a near record-setting season in 2025. On defense, Woody joined from Army, where he built top-25 units and led the Black Knights to multiple bowl wins and league-leading defensive rankings, reuniting with Scott Satterfield from their days together at Appalachian State.

Colorado

Offensive coordinator: Brennan Marion

Defensive coordinator: Chris Marve

Deion Sanders hired Marion to establish stability on offense following the departure of Pat Shurmur. Marion brings a high-powered "Go-Go" attack and comes off a season at Sacramento State, where he turned a 3-9 team into a 7-5 program while ranking among the Big Sky's top offenses. After Robert Livingston was hired by the Denver Broncos in late February, Sanders turned to Marve as the Buffaloes' new defensive coordinator. Marve was initially brought on as linebackers coach in December.

Iowa State

Offensive coordinator: Tyler Roehl

Defensive coordinator: Jesse Bobbit

New coach Jimmy Rogers shaped his staff following Matt Campbell's departure to Penn State, bringing back Roehl as offensive coordinator. He spent a season with the Detroit Lions as tight ends coach after previously serving as Iowa State running backs coach in 2024. On defense, Rogers brought Bobbit from Washington State, where Bobbit had served as defensive coordinator, leading the Cougars to a top-30 scoring defense in 2025. Bobbit also coached under Rogers at South Dakota State.

Kansas

Offensive coordinator: Andy Kotelnicki

After two seasons as the offensive coordinator at Penn State, Kotelnicki returned to Kansas as the Jayhawks' play caller and will work alongside co-offensive coordinator Matt Lubick. Kotelnicki, who previously helped the Jayhawks produce some of the most historic offenses in school history, brings more than 21 years of coaching experience, including 19 as an offensive coordinator at programs led by Lance Leipold, such as Buffalo, Wisconsin-Whitewater and Kansas.

Kansas State

Offensive coordinator: Sean Gleeson

Defensive coordinator: Jordan Peterson

Collin Klein returns to Manhattan as head coach and will serve as the primary play caller for the Wildcats' offense, while Sean Gleeson joins as offensive coordinator after stops at Missouri, Rutgers and Oklahoma State. On the defensive side, Jordan Peterson was hired as defensive coordinator and defensive backs coach, returning to the Big 12 after successful stints at Texas A&M, Kansas, New Mexico and Fresno State. He was the Aggies' co-defensive coordinator in 2024-25.

Oklahoma State

Offensive coordinator: Sean Brophy

Defensive coordinator: Skyler Cassity

Eric Morris essentially moved the operations from North Texas to Oklahoma State, bringing as many familiar pieces as possible across the Red River. While Morris will continue to call offensive plays, Brophy was named offensive coordinator. Cassity joined as defensive coordinator after rebuilding high-performing units at North Texas, Sam Houston and Abilene Christian. His brother, Braden Cassity, is a former Oklahoma State tight end.

TCU

Offensive coordinator: Gordon Sammis

Sammis joined TCU in January as offensive coordinator after four seasons at UConn, where he spent his final two years directing the offense and served as interim head coach for the bowl game. Sammis oversaw record-breaking performances at UConn, including a 3,000-yard passer, a 1,000-yard receiver and a 1,000-yard rusher in the same season, while mentoring multiple NFL Draft picks along the offensive line. He will work alongside A.J. Ricker, who arrived at TCU in December 2021 as co-offensive coordinator and offensive line coach.

Utah

Offensive coordinator: Kevin McGiven

Defensive coordinator: Colton Swan

After Kyle Whittingham stepped down to take the Michigan job, Morgan Scalley was promoted to head coach and brought in McGiven from Utah State to run the offense. He has a dozen years of experience as a coordinator with various other stops at Montana, Oregon State, San Jose State, Southern Utah and Weber State. Swan, the longtime linebackers coach at Utah, was promoted to defensive coordinator. He first joined the staff in 2019.

Big Ten

Illinois

Defensive coordinator: Bobby Hauck

Less than a week after announcing his retirement from being a head coach at Montana, Hauck was hired by Bret Bielema to lead the Illinois defense. Hauck brings 38 years of collegiate experience, including 19 seasons as a head coach at Montana and UNLV. During his final eight seasons at Montana, Hauck's defenses ranked in the top five in the Big Sky in scoring defense, total defense and sacks every year, finishing third nationally in turnovers forced in 2025 with 27 takeaways.

Maryland

Offensive coordinator: Clint Trickett

Mike Locksley overhauled his offense, hiring Trickett to replace Pep Hamilton after a disappointing 4-8 season in 2025. Trickett technically arrived from Arkansas -- where he had been set to coach quarterbacks -- after a strong 2025 campaign as Jacksonville State's offensive coordinator. There, his offense averaged over 408 yards per game (third in Conference USA) and featured a dominant rushing attack that ranked in the top five nationally at nearly 247 yards per game.

Michigan

Offensive coordinator: Jason Beck

Defensive coordinator: Jay Hill

Kyle Whittingham made two of the best coordinator hires of the cycle, bringing Hill from BYU as the new defensive coordinator and Beck from Utah as the offensive mastermind. Hill spent the past three seasons as BYU's defensive coordinator and associate head coach, transforming the Cougars from 109th nationally in total defense to 13th and 35th in back-to-back seasons. Beck, Utah's offensive coordinator last season, guided the Utes to second in the nation in rushing (269.7 yards per game) and fifth in scoring (41.1 points per game). Together, they give Whittingham a blueprint to bring Utah's physical identity to Ann Arbor on both sides of the ball.

Michigan State

Offensive coordinator: Nick Sheridan

Sheridan, who spent the past two seasons at Alabama, joined Michigan State as offensive coordinator, bringing 15 years of collegiate coaching experience and a track record of developing top-tier quarterbacks and high-powered offenses. He was the co-coordinator for the Crimson Tide last year after holding the full position in 2024. He also coached tight ends at Washington (2022-23) and served as offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach at Indiana (2020-21) after working with quarterbacks and tight ends (2017-19).

Nebraska

Defensive coordinator: Rob Aurich

Aurich took over the Blackshirts in 2026, marking the program's third defensive coordinator in three years. He came to Lincoln after two seasons at San Diego State, where his 2025 unit ranked fifth nationally in scoring defense, led the country with three shutouts and held eight opponents to 10 points or fewer. He previously coordinated top-25 defenses at Idaho (2022-23), South Dakota (2018-21) and Bemidji State (2015-17), consistently producing elite defensive units across Division II, FCS and FBS levels.

Northwestern

Offensive coordinator: Chip Kelly

This one is going to take some time to get used to. Kelly is a strange fit for Northwestern, but it shows David Braun isn't afraid to swing for the fences. Kelly has bounced between college and the NFL over the years. He didn't last a full season as the offensive coordinator of the Las Vegas Raiders, but won a national championship at Ohio State in 2024.

Ohio State

Offensive coordinator: Arthur Smith

Ohio State enters 2026 with two coordinators who were coaching in the NFL during the 2024 season. Smith brings extensive pro experience after stints as head coach of the Atlanta Falcons and offensive coordinator of the Pittsburgh Steelers, and inherits a star-studded offense featuring Julian Sayin and Jeremiah Smith. His hiring follows the blueprint Ryan Day used with Matt Patricia in 2025, which paid off with a dominant Buckeyes defense.

Oregon

Offensive coordinator: Drew Mehringer

Defensive coordinator: Chris Hampton

Oregon has national championship aspirations again, but with a staff that looks a little different after Tosh Lupoi and Will Stein were hired away as first-time head coaches. Mehringer takes over the offense after serving as co-offensive coordinator and tight ends coach, having helped the Ducks rank among the nation's leaders in scoring, touchdowns and total yards in 2025. On defense, Hampton, promoted from co-defensive coordinator, helped Oregon produce one of the country's most dominant passing defenses, leading the FBS in pass breakups and finishing fourth nationally in passing yards allowed.

Penn State

Offensive coordinator: Taylor Mouser

Defensive coordinator: D'Anton Lynn

Mouser is one of the staff members who followed Matt Campbell from Iowa State to Penn State. The offensive coordinator was viewed as a ready-made replacement candidate in the short time the position was available. On defense, Lynn returns to his alma mater after nine years in the NFL and stints at UCLA and USC, bringing a track record of top-10 defenses and red zone dominance. Together, they give Penn State arguably one of the top coordinator duos in the Big Ten.

Rutgers

Defensive coordinator: Travis Johansen

Johansen is another FCS coach making the jump to the Big Ten, leaving his head coaching post at South Dakota after one season to take over Rutgers' defense. He spent six years as South Dakota's defensive coordinator before earning the head coach role and led the Coyotes to a 10-5 record and an FCS playoff berth in 2025. Johansen inherits a Rutgers unit that struggled under Robb Smith and now gives Greg Schiano the chance to focus solely on head coaching duties.

UCLA

Offensive coordinator: Dean Kennedy

Defensive coordinator: Colin Hitschler

Bob Chesney's first staff in Westwood is headlined by familiar faces from James Madison taking over key coordinator roles. Kennedy and Hitschler helped lead the Dukes to an unbeaten Sun Belt season and a CFP berth in 2025, and both bring proven experience building high-powered, efficient offenses and elite defenses. Kennedy's offense ranked 11th nationally in scoring, while Hitschler's defense finished in the top five in yards allowed per game. The Bruins are aiming for a return to national relevance, and Chesney's duo should give UCLA a head start.

USC

Defensive coordinator: Gary Patterson

Patterson returns to the sideline after four seasons away, taking over USC's defense in 2026. The Hall of Fame coach spent 21 seasons at TCU, where he became the program's winningest leader, guided an undefeated season to a Rose Bowl victory in 2010, and produced multiple top-10 finishes. Patterson replaces D'Anton Lynn, bringing a wealth of defensive expertise. Even at 65, he appears ready to inject his championship pedigree into Lincoln Riley's program as the Trojans aim to climb back into national contention.

SEC

Arkansas

Offensive coordinator: Tim Cramsey

Defensive coordinator: Ron Roberts

Tim Cramsey returns to coach under Ryan Silverfield after four productive seasons as Memphis's offensive coordinator, where his units ranked in the top 25 nationally each year and averaged 36.3 points per game. Roberts takes over the Arkansas defense after leading Florida's unit the past two seasons. With more than 30 years of coaching experience -- including stops at Baylor and Auburn -- Roberts brings a proven record of building strong defenses in the Power Four ranks.

Auburn

Offensive coordinator: Joel Gordon

Gordon takes over Auburn's offense after three seasons at South Florida, where his units ranked among the nation's most explosive, and he developed dynamic dual-threat quarterback Byrum Brown -- who transferred to The Plains. Prior to that, Gordon also helped transform Iowa State into a Big 12 contender, mentoring Brock Purdy into the school's all-time passing leader.

Florida

Offensive coordinator: Buster Faulkner

Defensive coordinator: Brad White

Florida reshaped its staff under Jon Sumrall with two high-profile hires. Faulkner came from Georgia Tech, where he built one of the nation's most efficient rushing offenses. He will have a familiar face at quarterback with Yellow Jackets' transfer Aaron Philo competing to be the starter. White arrived from Kentucky, bringing seven years as defensive coordinator and NFL experience with the Indianapolis Colts.

Kentucky

Offensive coordinator: Joe Sloan

Defensive coordinator: Jay Bateman

Kentucky opened its new era under Will Stein by landing two proven coordinators. Sloan arrived from LSU, where he developed quarterbacks, including Heisman Trophy winner Jayden Daniels, and helped the Tigers lead the SEC in passing and total offense. Bateman came from Texas A&M, where his aggressive defenses ranked among the SEC's best and produced multiple NFL Draft picks. Together, Sloan and Bateman form the backbone of Kentucky's new staff, bringing proven success on both sides of the ball.

LSU

Offensive coordinator: Charlie Weis Jr.

Weis followed Lane Kiffin from Ole Miss to LSU, continuing a long coaching relationship that dates back to their time together as young assistants and coordinators. Weis has been Kiffin's offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach since 2022 and was a key architect of Ole Miss' high‑powered offense -- one of the nation's best in total yards and scoring during his tenure.

Missouri

Offensive coordinator: Chip Lindsey

Lindsey joins Eli Drinkwitz's staff at Missouri to lead the Tigers' offense, bringing nearly three decades of coaching experience across college football. Lindsey has a proven track record of developing quarterbacks who succeed at the next level. Before arriving in Columbia, Lindsey rebuilt Michigan's offense in 2025, mentoring true freshman Bryce Underwood. He previously ran high-powered offenses at North Carolina, UCF, Auburn, Arizona State and Southern Miss, and served as head coach at Troy from 2019-21.

Ole Miss

Offensive coordinator: John David Baker

Baker returns to Ole Miss as offensive coordinator under Pete Golding in 2026. He had previously spent three seasons with the Rebels (2021-23) before a stint at East Carolina, where his offense ranked in the top five in the American Conference in total and passing yards. He inherits a Heisman Trophy-caliber quarterback in Trinidad Chambliss, giving his offense a dynamic and proven leader under center.

South Carolina

Offensive coordinator: Kendal Briles

Briles joined South Carolina as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach in December 2025. He came from TCU (2023-25), where his high-powered offenses ranked among the national leaders in scoring and total yards and produced multiple 1,000-yard receivers. Briles' track record of rebuilding Arkansas (2020-22) and transforming units at Florida State, Houston, Florida Atlantic and Baylor made him a natural fit to develop quarterback LaNorris Sellers and maximize the Gamecocks' passing attack.

Tennessee

Defensive coordinator: Jim Knowles

Knowles was hired as Tennessee's defensive coordinator for 2026 after spending 2025 at Penn State. He brings a championship pedigree, having led Ohio State's 2024 defense to No. 1 national rankings in scoring and total defense. Known for his aggressive, adaptable schemes, Knowles has also rebuilt defenses at Oklahoma State and Duke, consistently developing top-level talent.

Texas A&M

Offensive coordinator: Holmon Wiggins

Defensive coordinator: Lyle Hemphill

Wiggins was elevated to offensive coordinator after serving as co-coordinator and wide receivers coach from 2024-25. A former assistant at Alabama under Nick Saban, Wiggins has coached multiple first-round NFL receivers and helped guide one of the SEC's more explosive passing attacks at Texas A&M. On defense, Hemphill took over as coordinator after previously serving as associate head coach for defense under Mike Elko, a longtime collaborator dating back to their Hofstra days.

Texas

Defensive coordinator: Will Muschamp

Muschamp returns to Texas in 2026 as defensive coordinator, replacing Pete Kwiatkowski. Muschamp previously held the same role from 2008-10, leading one of the nation's top defenses and helping the Longhorns reach the BCS National Championship Game in 2009. Since then, he has served as head coach at Florida and South Carolina and, most recently, as co-defensive coordinator and analyst at Georgia.