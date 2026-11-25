We've already had two jobs open and close in the 2026 college football coaching carousel, as NC State and Florida State hired Philip Rivers and Glenn Schumann, respectively.

This silly season has nowhere near the level of fireworks as last year's, and a group of candidates that is similarly less flashy. But the Sunday after the regular season ends always offers some movement.

CBS Sports surveyed the landscape to gather intel on the six currently open jobs, and which jobs could join them as vacancies on the carousel.

2026 college football coaching carousel 2026: Tracking hirings and firings Brandon Marcello

Coaching carousel vacancies

Baylor

A Texas-focused search had been slow-going. The name most commonly associated with it is that of UTSA head coach Jeff Traylor. On San Antonio radio station KTFM in late October, Traylor said:

"I've been, supposedly, going to take a job at seven different schools. I signed a 10-year contract here. My wife and I love it. We've got some things to finish here. There are things we're moving towards, and we're getting closer with our rev-share number. We're getting closer with our staff, and we're getting closer to having our overhead and indoor built. As long as those things continue to move, it's never gonna move fast enough for me. As long as it's moving in the right direction, we plan on riding out our full contract here. We love it here."

Despite that, Traylor's is the only name seriously connected to the job.

Former Heisman winner Robert Griffin III spoke with the school. Other options on the up-and-comer end of the spectrum for Baylor include Tulsa head coach Tre Lamb and FAU head coach Zach Kittley.

Maryland



Industry sources wonder whether Maryland is waiting on a sitting head coach. If the Terps were set to hire CBS Sports analyst Brian Kelly, they could do so at any time.

ESPN reported that the school spoke with the Giants' defensive coordinator, Denard Wilson.

One coach who is not in the mix here, per his own admission, is Memphis' Charles Huff, who told reporters Tuesday:

"I have not interviewed at Maryland. I will not interview at Maryland. I will be the head coach at the University of Memphis next year."

Sometimes, when a coach very publicly removes himself from the equation, it can be a sign that a school is moving on to the next stage, thereby letting coaches and agents know they're out of the running.

There is a desire from the Maryland administration to retain interim head coach Aazaar Abdul-Rahim on staff as an assistant, but that is not viewed as a requirement as it was at Auburn last year with D.J. Durkin.

Besides Kelly, other names starting to bubble are: Western Michigan head coach Lance Taylor, Miami offensive coordinator Shannon Dawson, Houston head coach Willie Fritz, and New Mexico head coach Jason Eck. Expect Maryland's search to really pick up steam after the regular season ends.

TCU



Industry sources describe TCU as having an open profile and not currently in a rush to make a hire, and still in its early stages. A young coach with Texas ties could work here, like Zach Kittley. Sonnie Cumbie's reclamation project at Louisiana Tech also deserves consideration, and Cumbie spent six years in Fort Worth. LSU defensive coordinator Blake Baker could also be an option.

Sam Houston



The Bearkats will hire an AD before the school swings on a head coach, and the school announced they were expediting the AD search in late October. AD Bobby Williams was previously announced as retiring on June 1, 2027, but the firing of Phil Longo has altered timelines. According to the school:

"Once selected, the incoming director of athletics will begin leading the search for Sam Houston's next head football coach. Bobby Williams will remain in charge of the Department of Athletics until his retirement in the spring, at which time the incoming director will assume leadership of the department."

Williams, who has been in the job since 1997 and at the university since 1982, is not on the nine-person committee tasked with picking Longo's successor.

UTEP



UTEP AD Jim Senter said in a press conference he'd like to have a new head coach by Dec. 5 in a radio interview with the school.

"We don't anticipate paying more than $1,000,000 for the head coaching position. It's going to be hard to try to get somebody to leave a job that pays $1,250,000, $1,500,000. But we know being at about $1,000,000, $1,250,000 is about the average of the Mountain West Conference."

One coach who is not in the equation, however, is Texas Tech offensive coordinator Mack Leftwich, who reportedly will not interview.

Leftwich was recently the head coach-in-waiting at Texas State.

Arkansas State

According to sources and his multiple public appearances on various podcasts, Hugh Freeze is politicking both publicly and privately to get his old job back, which he left after two years to become the head coach at Ole Miss. But industry sources indicate there will be a national search for the Red Wolves' next head coach, rather than an open-and-shut process for Freeze.

Potential one-and-dones

One-and-done coaching tenures are somewhat unprecedented in college football. But in a coaching cycle devoid of the chaos we saw last year, potential for it could come in 2026.

California

The clearest example of it is at Cal, where Tosh Lupoi's maiden voyage has been a disaster. The last true one-and-done situation at Cal was Frank Wickhorst in 1946. Steve Mariucci left after a year to coach the 49ers in 1997. Tosh Lupoi has found himself in the crosshairs of an angry fanbase for continued mismanagement of the program. Lupoi switched offensive play-callers mid-game in Week 5 from Jordan Somerville, a 30-year-old first-time coordinator who joked his only play-calling experience was "12U football" in a press conference.

General manager Ron Rivera had critical comments for his first-year coach in an early November radio interview:

"UCLA brought in a current head coach that came and brought probably half of the team that he had that went to the playoffs to begin with," Rivera told KNBR. "Tosh came in as a first-time head coach. He did bring a couple of inexperienced coordinators with him. Things didn't work out the way we needed them to work out on offense. He has bumped his head a lot. I mean, we've talked a lot, tried to give him a lot of advice, point him in the right direction. Some of it he's been very receptive to and other portions he hasn't. And it's those things that sometimes you've got to learn for yourself."

It's been a lost season for QB Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele, who has battled injuries and mismanagement in addition to his own poor play. Cal perplexingly shifted to an option-based attack ahead of the team's rivalry game against Stanford in anticipation of rain that never came. JKS played snaps at receiver in the first half, then came back at quarterback to run a late first-half two-minute drill, which scored. The offense was abandoned as Stanford ran out to a 34-17 lead, but backup Jackson Brousseau finished the game. Stanford fans stormed the field at Cal's Memorial Stadium after the game.

Rivera spoke on what success would look like in the last month of Lupoi's tenure in the KNBR interview:

"The trajectory has to be going north. We have to show that we are growing, that the culture is getting stronger. Those are all things you have to have going forward."

Someone has purchased the domain "Is Tosh Fired Yet .com," which currently reads "NO." in Cal colors.

Michigan

If there is to be any true chaos in the coaching carousel, it could stem from Michigan one-and-done-ing Kyle Whittingham. The fit seemed great when the Wolverines made the hire right after Christmas last year, but his culture has failed so far to mesh with Michigan's and the offensive mismanagement, failure to develop Bryce Underwood, and constant downplaying of the Ohio State rivalry game, among other press conference gaffes, are all things working against Whittingham.

But the situation became complicated Tuesday when the Wolverines decided against hiring Trev Alberts as the school's athletic director in a shocking about-face, surprising even members of the school's board of regents who met with incoming president C. Cybele Raver, and were under the impression Alberts' hire would be made official as early as Monday. It's not clear what effect the decision will have on the calculus for retaining or getting rid of Whittingham.

Colorado State

Colorado State's hire of Jim Mora Jr. seemed impressive at the time, as Mora was coming off a tremendous season at UConn, but Mora's Rams have a historically bad defense, ranked last or near the bottom in nearly every category, and are setting program records for points and yards allowed. Industry sources are monitoring the situation in Ft. Collins around a job that is consistently viewed as a sleeping giant in the Group of Six.

Tulane

Will Hall's tenure at Tulane seemed touch-and-go after billboards popped up around New Orleans. Following a 60-10 loss to Tulsa, AD David Harris wrote in a statement, in part:

"Today's performance by our football program was unacceptable, and far below the standard that we have come to expect in recent years. I understand the frustration and disappointment that our supporters feel. I am embarrassed by what transpired on the field in front of our student-athletes' families, alumni, fans and the entire Tulane community. While any loss is difficult to accept, today's defeat was particularly alarming given the point differential. Our play was not representative of the work, discipline and sacrifice made by those who established the standard we expect from Tulane Football."

The Green Wave have been banged up for much of the season, but have found a way to scrape to bowl eligibility by beating two of the best teams in the American (North Texas and Memphis) with their backup quarterbacks. Opinions vary as to Hall's true job security.

Hot seats

Cincinnati



The Bearcats have achieved bowl eligibility, but the season has been rocky, with a high point being the upset of Texas Tech. Although Cincinnati is a Power Four job, it's not truly spending like one in football yet, which lowers this team's ceiling. Industry sources are monitoring the situation in Cincy. Scott Satterfield's buyout is under $6 million.

Colorado

After another disappointing season, industry sources are again eyeing Colorado, which could finish 4-8 after a loss to UCF to end the regular season. Deion Sanders has only made a bowl game once in four seasons in charge, and since Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders went to the NFL, he has struggled to find an offensive identity, cycling through quarterbacks and play-callers. It is a fool's errand to guess what Sanders might do for those wondering if he'll walk away from the Buffs or college coaching altogether.

Sanders would be owed over $25.5 million if athletic director Fernando Lovo decides to move on from him. Lovo took over at the end of 2025 after Rick George (who hired Sanders) retired. Lovo came from New Mexico, and his ties to Jason Eck are clear.

Wisconsin



There was a thought that Luke Fickell had won his way off of the hot seat a month ago. But Wisconsin has underwhelmed late in the season after the USC win, and this is the season in which Fickell was given more money to build the roster and generate results. It's a borderline case in the estimation of industry sources, but an 8-4 record would be a clear example of the improvement demanded after the roster spend.

Group of Six