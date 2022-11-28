Five Power Five jobs are now open in the 2022 cycle after Cincinnati coach Luke Fickell left to take the job at Wisconsin. The Bearcats are set to move to the Big 12 in 2023, but now will have to do it without the coach who led the program to the College Football Playoff in 2021.

Cincinnati is the second Power Five job to open after the season ended, joining Stanford after David Shaw resigned after 12 seasons in Palo Alto, California. Shaw leaves as the winningest coach in program history with a 96-54 record and a universally respected figure in college football. More openings could come.

Nebraska coach Scott Frost was the first coach pink-slipped of the cycle and things have only spiraled from there. Georgia Tech and Colorado made changes after Geoff Collins and Karl Dorrell, respectively, led their teams to historically miserable starts. Auburn coach Bryan Harsin was fired on Halloween. Arizona State canned Herm Edwards after a 1-3 start and NCAA investigations, while Wisconsin parted ways with Paul Chryst after a 2-3 start at Wisconsin.

Arizona State ultimately hired rising Oregon offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham for the role. Dillingham, 32, is the youngest head coach in FBS football. Nebraska went to the NFL ranks and nabbed recently fired Carolina Panthers coach Matt Rhule, a turnaround artist at Baylor and Temple. Fickell is the biggest poach of the cycle so far after Wisconsin hired him to revamp the program. More coaching hires could be coming soon as the regular season has come to a close.

Part of firing a coach midseason is attempting to get to the market early. It can work out in a big way, like USC having weeks to orchestrate poaching Lincoln Riley from Oklahoma. However, the postseason market is now starting to open with Shaw leaving his post at Stanford. If last year is any indication, the poaching season could lead to a whole new round of openings.

That in mind, and with the carousel off to an early start yet again, let's have a look at the best Power Five coach openings on the heels of Stanford coming open.