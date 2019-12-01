College football coaching carousel: Tracker, grades, analysis on 2019-20 hires, changes

Coaches get hired to be fired. Hopefully, they win a few games in between ... but usually, they aren't winning enough. That's why every winter is filled with coaches losing jobs, moving on to other opportunities and trying on new polo shirts and hats. It's a dizzying process and one that can be hard for the average fan to follow.

We don't all have time to keep track of every move that's being made.

Lucky for you, we here at CBS Sports do have the time. So you're going to want to bookmark this page and come back as often as possible to stay abreast of what's been happening on the coaching carousel this winter. We'll not only keep you up to date with the latest happenings, but we'll let you know what we think of each move as well.

It's a one-stop shop for all your coaching change needs. Well, except for those team polos.

FBS hirings and firings

Team In Out Analysis Greg Schiano Chris Ash (fired) I wrote a couple of days after Rutgers fired Ash that Schiano was the logical choice to replace him, and while it took a while, Rutgers settled on the correct answer. Schiano has had more success at Rutgers than anybody else, but it's important to remember that it came while Rutgers was in the Big East. Odds are he won't have the same results in the Big Ten East, but this is about getting the program back to a level of respectability. If Schiano can remove the doormat status from this program, the hire will be a success. <em><strong>Grade: A</strong></em> - Willie Taggart (fired) - - Barry Odom (fired) - - Chad Morris (fired) - - Charlie Strong (fired) - - Bob Davie (resigned) - - Tony Sanchez (fired) - - Frank Wilson (fired) -

Notable retentions and extensions