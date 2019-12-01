College football coaching carousel: Tracker, grades, analysis on 2019-20 hires, changes
The 2019-20 coaching carousel is already in full swing with multiple in-season firings already
Coaches get hired to be fired. Hopefully, they win a few games in between ... but usually, they aren't winning enough. That's why every winter is filled with coaches losing jobs, moving on to other opportunities and trying on new polo shirts and hats. It's a dizzying process and one that can be hard for the average fan to follow.
We don't all have time to keep track of every move that's being made.
Lucky for you, we here at CBS Sports do have the time. So you're going to want to bookmark this page and come back as often as possible to stay abreast of what's been happening on the coaching carousel this winter. We'll not only keep you up to date with the latest happenings, but we'll let you know what we think of each move as well.
It's a one-stop shop for all your coaching change needs. Well, except for those team polos.
FBS hirings and firings
|Team
|In
|Out
|Analysis
|Greg Schiano
|Chris Ash (fired)
|I wrote a couple of days after Rutgers fired Ash that Schiano was the logical choice to replace him, and while it took a while, Rutgers settled on the correct answer. Schiano has had more success at Rutgers than anybody else, but it's important to remember that it came while Rutgers was in the Big East. Odds are he won't have the same results in the Big Ten East, but this is about getting the program back to a level of respectability. If Schiano can remove the doormat status from this program, the hire will be a success. <em><strong>Grade: A</strong></em>
|-
|Willie Taggart (fired)
|-
|-
|Barry Odom (fired)
|-
|-
|Chad Morris (fired)
|-
|-
|Charlie Strong (fired)
|-
|-
|Bob Davie (resigned)
|-
|-
|Tony Sanchez (fired)
|-
|-
|Frank Wilson (fired)
|-
Notable retentions and extensions
|Team
|Coach
|Status
|Analysis
|PJ Fleck
|Extended
|Well, duh. Minnesota won 10 games in a season for the first time since 2003, and only the second time since 1905. The Gophers' two losses came to top 15 teams in Iowa and Minnesota. They knocked off a top 10 team in Penn State. If you're Minnesota, you're doing everything in your power to keep Fleck's boat tied to your dock.
|Kevin Sumlin
|Retained
|It's hard to feel great about Sumlin's first two seasons at Arizona, but keeping him for a third year makes sense. Still, Sumlin has gone 9-15 at Arizona, 6-12 in conference play. If the 2020 season is anything like the first two, Sumlin's name will likely be appearing in the table above this one in our 2020 coaching tracker.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2019 Championship Week odds, lines
For many, the College Football Playoff begins this weekend
-
South Florida fires Charlie Strong
After early success, South Florida struggled massively in year 3 under Strong
-
Bama down, Auburn up in latest AP Top 25
The Iron Bowl result shook up the latest AP Top 25, but not as much as you may think
-
Wisconsin enters Coaches Poll top 10
The final Coaches Poll for the regular season has been released with some important changes
-
Paths for the seven playoff contenders
What scenarios do Oklahoma, Utah, Baylor and Georgia have to the playoff? Let's take a look
-
Brawl mars UNLV's win vs. Nevada
The fight took place after a walk-off win by the Rebels in the rivalry game
-
Oklahoma runs past OK State in Bedlam
Oklahoma leaned on its rushing attack to win a key rivalry game on Saturday night
-
Florida dominates rival FSU in The Swamp
No. 11 Florida closed out its regular season with an emphatic victory over rival Florida State...
-
Hawaii vs. Army West Point live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Hawaii vs. Army West Point football game