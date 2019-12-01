College football coaching carousel: Tracker, grades, analysis on 2019-20 hires, changes

The 2019-20 coaching carousel is already in full swing with multiple in-season firings already

Coaches get hired to be fired. Hopefully, they win a few games in between ... but usually, they aren't winning enough. That's why every winter is filled with coaches losing jobs, moving on to other opportunities and trying on new polo shirts and hats. It's a dizzying process and one that can be hard for the average fan to follow.

We don't all have time to keep track of every move that's being made.

FBS hirings and firings

TeamInOutAnalysis
Greg SchianoChris Ash (fired)I wrote a couple of days after Rutgers fired Ash that Schiano was the logical choice to replace him, and while it took a while, Rutgers settled on the correct answer. Schiano has had more success at Rutgers than anybody else, but it's important to remember that it came while Rutgers was in the Big East. Odds are he won't have the same results in the Big Ten East, but this is about getting the program back to a level of respectability. If Schiano can remove the doormat status from this program, the hire will be a success. <em><strong>Grade: A</strong></em>
-Willie Taggart (fired)-
-Barry Odom (fired)-
-Chad Morris (fired)-
-Charlie Strong (fired)-
-Bob Davie (resigned)-
-Tony Sanchez (fired)-
-Frank Wilson (fired)-

Notable retentions and extensions

TeamCoachStatusAnalysis
PJ FleckExtendedWell, duh. Minnesota won 10 games in a season for the first time since 2003, and only the second time since 1905. The Gophers' two losses came to top 15 teams in Iowa and Minnesota. They knocked off a top 10 team in Penn State. If you're Minnesota, you're doing everything in your power to keep Fleck's boat tied to your dock.
Kevin SumlinRetainedIt's hard to feel great about Sumlin's first two seasons at Arizona, but keeping him for a third year makes sense. Still, Sumlin has gone 9-15 at Arizona, 6-12 in conference play. If the 2020 season is anything like the first two, Sumlin's name will likely be appearing in the table above this one in our 2020 coaching tracker.
