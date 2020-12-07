Coaches get hired to be fired. Hopefully, they win a few games in between. But let's face it, they usually don't win enough. That's just speaking on average. It's also why every winter is filled with college football coaches losing jobs, moving on to other opportunities and trying on new polo shirts and hats.

It's a dizzying process and one that can be hard for the average fan to follow. After all, why should you have to keep track of every single move that's being made? Lucky for you, we here at CBS Sports do have the time. We are tracking every hiring and firing in the 2020 coaching carousel and not only breaking each down but providing a grade for how every school performed in its decision making.

Since the carousel is in full swing with the 2020 regular season about to come to a close, let's take a look at what we know so far. Below you will find CBS Sports' one-stop shop for all of your coaching hire needs. (Well, except those polos.)

FBS hirings and firings

Team In Out Analysis Shane Beamer Will Muschamp (fired) This hire had been rumored for awhile. It's a risk for South Carolina to go with a coordinator, but he's been with the Gamecocks before. Beamer is also a relentless recruiter and well-respected within the coaching community. South Carolina will have to be patient with Beamer as he jumps in the deep end of the pool as a first-time coach in the SEC. Grade: B- Will Hall Jay Hopson (resigned) Hall comes from the Willie Fritz school of spread option football, which should work well at a school that has a strong talent base to recruit from. He has head coaching experience at West Alabama and West Georgia, so Golden Eagles fans shouldn't have to worry about the responsibilities being to big for Hall to handle early in his career. Grade: B+

Derek Mason (fired) Mason was 27-55 in seven seasons.

Matt Viator (fired) Viator was 19-39 in five seasons.

Steve Campbell (fired) Campbell was 9-26 in three seasons.

Gary Andersen (fired) Andersen was 7-9 in his second stint as the coach of the Utes.

Notable retentions and extensions