The 2021-22 college football coaching carousel has officially turned hot now that we are on the verge of entering the month of December. USC coach Clay Helton was handed his walking papers in September, LSU told Ed Oregeron that this would be his last in October and TCU split with Gary Patterson on Halloween. In mid-November, Washington fired Jimmy Lake near the end of his second season, and Virginia Tech followed that up by parting with Justin Fuente in his sixth season.

Most recently, Florida coach Dan Mullen, who won the SEC East and led the Gators to three straight New Year's Six bowl games, was let go on Nov. 21 -- one week before the rivalry game vs. Florida State. Billy Napier was tabbed as his replacement one day after the Gators topped the Seminoles to improve to 6-6 and qualify for a bowl game.

On Nov. 28, the big one hit. Oklahoma's Lincoln Riley shocked the world and took the job at USC, shocking everybody in Norman and around the country.

There are bound to be many, many more.

Coaching changes are part of the game and, with the early national signing period approaching, athletic directors are getting their ducks in a row to make sure that their programs don't miss a beat despite changing leadership. Here's a look at the updated coaching changes and analysis.

College football coaching carousel

Team In Out Analysis Lincoln Riley (Oklahoma) Clay Helton Riley has made three CFP appearances and led Oklahoma to its most successful stretch in recent memory. He'll bring creativity, offensive success and recruiting prowess to a program in desparate need of a boost. Grade: A+ n/a Lincoln Riley The Sooners are suddenly in the market after Riley, who held a 55-10 record in Norman, bailed to USC. Billy Napier (Louisiana) Dan Mullen Napier was 39-12 in four seasons with the Ragin' Cajuns, including three straight double-digit win seasons. His recruiting prowess throughout the southeast is a perfect fit for what Florida needs. Grade: A n/a Billy Napier Napier led the program to its first 10-win seasons in history, a split 2020 Sun Belt title and a 39-12 record in four seasons. Jake Dickert (interim) Nick Rolovich Dickert led Washington State to a 3-2 record in place of Rolovich this year, including a 40-13 evisceration of Washington in the Apple Cup. The combination of success down the stretch and continuity he brings to the program makes this a solid hire given the market this silly season. Grade: B+ Clay Helton (USC) Chad Lunsford The Eagles landed a coach who was 46-24 at USC and won a Rose Bowl. That's not just a home run, it's a grand slam. Grade: A+ Jim Mora Jr. Randy Edsall On one hand, it's great that UConn got a coach with a history of at least some success at the NFL and college levels. On the other hand, he Mora also has a history of allowing his teams to regress. What will happen at UConn? It's hard to imagine him building it into a power, but at least he brings some buzz to Storrs. Grade: B+ Don Brown Walt Bell Brown, recently the Arizona defensive boss, was 43-19 as the coach at UMass from 2004-08. He led the Minutemen to two FCS playoff appearances, and lost in the national championship in 2006. His familiarity with the program and experience as a top-tier defensive coordinator is perfect for the program. Grade: B+ Joey McGuire Matt Wells McGuire isn't a household name as Baylor's former linebackers coach, but he will fit in perfectly with what Texas Tech needs. He has been on Baylor's staff since 2017, promoted to associate head coach, and is also a hall of fame high school coach after leading Cedar Hill (Texas) to 12 straight playoff appearances and three state titles. Those ties will come in handy on the recruiting trail. Grade: A- n/a Ed Orgeron LSU announced that it was parting ways with Coach O just 17 games after he won a national championship. n/a Justin Fuente Fuente was fired on Nov. 16 after going 5-5 in 2021. He was 43-31 in six seasons in Blacksburg, and has been .500 or below in three of his last four seasons. n/a Jimmy Lake Lake was 7-6 in two seasons with the Huskies after taking over for Chris Petersen. He was suspended for the Nov. 13 game vs. Arizona State for shoving a player and dismissed the following day. n/a Gary Patterson Patterson took over the program in 2000 but was let go after a 3-5 start this season. He was 181-79 overall with the Horned Frogs. n/a Skip Holtz Holtz was fired before his season finale against Rice after reaching seven straight bowl games. The Bulldogs will finish below .500 for the first time since 2013. n/a Chip Lindsey Lindsey was fired Nov. 21 with a 15-19 record through nearly three full seasons on the job. n/a Tom Arth Arth was 3-21 in two-plus seasons leading the Zips, including 2-7 this year. n/a Butch Davis Davis said he will not return once his contract expires on Dec. 15. Davis, who is 24-30 in five seasons with the Panthers, has gone so far as to say the administration is "sabotaging" the football program through financial constraints.

Notable retentions, extensions