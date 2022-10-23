Coaching changes are part of the game, and with the early national signing period a pivotal part of a recruiting class, athletic directors are getting their ducks in a row to make sure that their programs don't miss a beat despite changing leadership. Those are big reasons why 2022-23 coaching carousel is off to a fast start.

Nebraska let go of Scott Frost, Arizona State fired Herm Edwards and Georgia Tech said goodbye to Geoff Collins in September, and Colorado's dismissal of Karl Dorrell occurred on Oct. 2. All four of those coaches entered the 2022 season on the hot seat, so none of them were massive surprises.

Wisconsin, however, made a huge decision to fire Paul Chryst on Oct. 2 after the Badgers got off to a 2-3 start and suffered losses in both of their Big Ten games. In the Group of Five ranks, Charlotte reportedly moved on from Will Healy, the 37-year-old who was once considered one of the hottest names in the business.

Here's a look at the updated coaching changes and analysis.

College football coaching carousel

Team In Out Analysis n/a Scott Frost The former Cornhuskers quarterback went 16-31 in five seasons in Lincoln and never finished above .500. By firing Frost before his buyout dropped, the school will owe him roughly $15 million. Passing game coordinator Mickey Joseph is serving as the interim head coach of the Cornhuskers. n/a Herm Edwards Edwards opened the 2022 season 1-2 before being fired by Arizona State. He finished his career in Tempe with a 26-20 overall record and will be owed a buyout of approximately $8.3 million. Running backs coach Shaun Aguano is stepping in for Edwards for the remainder of the season. n/a Geoff Collins Collins was dismissed after posting a 10-28 record in four seasons on The Flats. Offensive line coach Brent Key is serving as the interim coach for the Yellow Jackets. Collins is owed approximately $11.37 million in buyout. n/a Karl Dorrell Dorrell went 8-15 in three seasons in Boulder and is owed approximately $8.7 million for his buyout. Offensive coordinator Mike Sanford is serving as the interim coach. n/a Paul Chryst Chryst was fired after a 2-3 start despite posting a 67-26 record in eight seasons in Madison. Defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard is serving as the interim coach for the rest of the season. Chryst's contract states the school owes him approximately $16 million; however, the two sides negotiated a smaller, undisclosed sum. n/a Will Healy After leading an impressive turnaround at Austin Peay in the FCS ranks, Healy arrived at Charlotte with plenty of buzz despite being one of the youngest coaches in the FBS. He led Charlotte to a bowl appearance in his first season, but was fired after going 8-18 since the start of 2020, including a 1-7 showing in 2022, according to multiple reports.

Notable retentions, extensions