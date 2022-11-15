Coaching changes are part of the game, and with the early national signing period a pivotal part of a recruiting class, athletic directors are getting their ducks in a row to make sure that their programs don't miss a beat despite changing leadership. Those are big reasons why 2022-23 coaching carousel is off to a fast start.

Already, six Power Five coaches have been given a pink slip; most recently, Bryan Harsin was finally let go at Auburn with four games left in Year 2, right as the athletic department underwent a change in leadership. Earlier in October, Wisconsin made a huge decision to fire Paul Chryst after the Badgers got off to a 2-3 start. Scott Frost (Nebraska), Herm Edwards (Arizona State), Geoff Collins (Georgia Tech) and Karl Dorrell (Colorado) were all relieved of their duties as well.

In the Group of Five ranks, South Florida parted ways with Jeff Scott on Nov. 6 after the former Clemson offensive coordinator went 4-26 in three seasons. Charlotte moved on from Will Healy, the 37-year-old who was once considered one of the hottest names in the business. The 49ers also became the first to hire a coach by nabbing Michigan associate head coach Biff Poggi.

Here's a look at the updated coaching changes and analysis for each one.

College football coaching carousel

Team In Out Analysis n/a Jeff Scott Scott was fired after a 4-26 record in three seasons leading the Bulls. His only win over an FBS opponent came over Temple in 2021. n/a Bryan Harsin Harsin was fired following a 41-27 loss to Arkansas in Week 9, 21 games into his tenure but also right as the university undergoes a change in leadership at AD. Harsin exits with 9-12 record and never quite fit in after arriving from Boise State. Harsin is owed more than $15 million Biff Poggi Will Healy After the young Will Healy faded, Charlotte opted to go the opposite direction and nab a grizzled veteran. Poggi, 62, has a storied career as a high school coach to his name and helped reorganize Michigan behind the scenes over the past two years. It's not a flashy hire, but Poggi might be the kind of organizational mind Charlotte needs while entering the AAC. Grade: B n/a Paul Chryst Chryst was fired after a 2-3 start despite posting a 67-26 record in eight seasons in Madison. Defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard is serving as the interim coach for the rest of the season. Chryst's contract states the school owes him approximately $16 million; however, the two sides negotiated a smaller, undisclosed sum. n/a Karl Dorrell Dorrell went 8-15 in three seasons in Boulder and is owed approximately $8.7 million for his buyout. Offensive coordinator Mike Sanford is serving as the interim coach. n/a Geoff Collins Collins was dismissed after posting a 10-28 record in four seasons on The Flats. Offensive line coach Brent Key is serving as the interim coach for the Yellow Jackets. Collins is owed approximately $11.37 million in buyout. n/a Herm Edwards Edwards opened the 2022 season 1-2 before being fired by Arizona State. He finished his career in Tempe with a 26-20 overall record and will be owed a buyout of approximately $8.3 million. Running backs coach Shaun Aguano is stepping in for Edwards for the remainder of the season. n/a Scott Frost The former Cornhuskers quarterback went 16-31 in five seasons in Lincoln and never finished above .500. By firing Frost before his buyout dropped, the school will owe him roughly $15 million. Passing game coordinator Mickey Joseph is serving as the interim head coach of the Cornhuskers.

Notable retentions, extensions