A record-breaking spin on the coaching carousel is already underway across college football.

We're up to five openings in the power conferences midway through the 2025 season -- and that doesn't count Stanford, where Frank Reich was named interim coach in March. Only five power jobs came open all of last season, when 30 total jobs (25 in the Group of 6) were filled.

Overall, the two years leading up to this cycle (2025-26) were the most hectic we've seen this century, with a total of 61 programs changing head coaches. That means an incredible 44.9% of FBS teams changed leadership during a two-year span. That number will skyrocket this fall and winter.

CBS Sports is tracking every move in the 2025-26 cycle and grading each hire below.

College football coaching carousel