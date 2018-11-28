College football coaching changes carousel: Tracker, grades for new 2018-19 hires

Coaches get hired to be fired. Hopefully, they win a few games in between ... but usually, they aren't winning enough. That's why every winter is filled with coaches losing jobs, moving on to other jobs and trying on new polos and hats. It's a dizzying process and one that can be hard for the average fan to follow.

We don't all have time to keep track of every move that's being made.

Lucky for you, we here at CBS Sports do have the time. So you're going to want to bookmark this page and come back as often as possible to stay abreast of what's been happening on the coaching carousel this winter. We'll not only keep you up to date with the latest happenings, but we'll let you know what we think of each move as well. It's a one-stop shop for all your coaching change needs.

Well, except for those team polos.

FBS hirings and firings

Team In Out Analysis Mike Houston Brad Lambert (fired) This is (reportedly) a nice hire by the 49ers. There are some who felt that Houston is the coach North Carolina should have gone after. Houston spent the last three seasons at James Madison, going 37-5 with a national title in 2016 and a runner-up finish in 2017. Grade: A Jake Spavital Everett Withers (fired) This is a move that makes plenty of sense for Texas State. The Bobcats have finished last in the Sun Belt in points per game each of the last three seasons, and Spavital should fix that at a minimum. Spavital is a member of the Air Raid tree and has been the playcaller for some top offenses at Texas A&M, California and West Virginia. Grade: B+ Scot Loeffler Mike Jinks (fired) If you were to ask Auburn fans for their feelings about Loeffler, you wouldn't hear many rave reviews, but it's important to remember Auburn fans are insane. Loeffler's done quite well as the offensive coordinator at Virginia Tech and Boston College the last six years, and he's an Ohio native who is familiar with the recruiting grounds from which the MAC gets its players. Grade: B Mack Brown Larry Fedora (fired) Nostalgia can be a powerful force. Sometimes it leads to bringing back a coach who had plenty of success at your school over 20 years ago. Of course, Brown won't have anywhere near the inherent advantages of a place like Texas -- where he won a national title -- at North Carolina, and things dipped at the end of his tenure in Austin. So will he be able to win big in Chapel Hill? Honestly, I'm not sure that's the goal here. Simply keeping the stadium filled and fielding a competent team is probably the only thing North Carolina is looking for at this time. Grade: D Les Miles Dave Beaty (fired) Kansas is one of the most difficult Power Five jobs in the country, and the reins of the program have been handed over to The Mad Hatter. He's just the right kind of crazy to think he can make it work in Lawrence, and while it's hard to imagine Miles having the kind of success he had at LSU with the Jayhawks, that's not what they're asking of him. If he can take a program that's been an annual embarrassment and make it a respectable one that competes for bowl games and tides the fan base over until basketball season starts, this will be a successful hire. Grade: C

Kliff Kingsbury (fired)



Paul Johnson (retired)



Bobby Petrino (fired)



Mike MacIntyre (fired)



DJ Durkin (fired)



Mike Sanford (fired)



John Bonamego (fired)



Mark Whipple (fired)



Notable retentions and extensions