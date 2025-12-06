From one glance at the Championship Week college football odds, there is a clear outlier amongst the Power 4 title games. That's over in the Big 12, which has Texas Tech favored by 12.5 points over BYU, per the latest Championship Week college football lines. Meanwhile, the other power conference championship games all have college football spreads of 4 points or fewer. They include Georgia vs. Alabama (+1.5) in the SEC, Ohio State vs. Indiana (+4) in the Big Ten and Virginia vs. Duke (+4) in the ACC.

The model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times. Since its inception, it has generated a betting profit of over $2,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college spread football picks. Anybody following its college football betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

One of the college football picks the model is high on during Championship Week: No. 2 Indiana (+4, 46.5) covers against No. 1 Ohio State. Saturday at 7 p.m. ET. No team has a better point differential than IU (+401), which is 50 points greater than what Ohio State has. Indiana also has the Heisman favorite in Fernando Mendoza, who leads FBS with 32 passing touchdowns, while topping the Big Ten in total touchdowns and yards per attempt. His counterpart, Julian Sayin, has thrown picks in his last two games away from home, and the Buckeyes haven't won the turnover battle in five straight games. In addition to the Hoosiers sticking within the spread, the model also says the Over hits more than 50% of the time. See which other picks the model likes here.

Another prediction: Duke (+4, 57.5) covers versus No. 16 Virginia in the ACC Championship Game on Saturday at 8 p.m. ET. The model projects the Blue Devils to cover almost 60% of the time. While UVA prevailed when these teams met on Nov. 8, the Cavs' offense is limping into this rematch. UVA averaged 36.4 points over its first nine games but is averaging over 13 fewer points over its last three. Meanwhile, Duke is coming off a season-high of 49 points in a victory over 8-win Wake Forest, as the Blue Devils have one of the most efficient offenses around. They rank 19th in the nation, and second in the ACC, with 34.6 ppg, and only two teams in all of FBS have thrown fewer interceptions. Virginia has as many turnovers (five) over its last three games as Duke has over its last nine games, and the turnover margin is one reason why Duke sticks within the spread. See the rest of the model's picks here.

Saturday, Dec. 6

BYU vs. Texas Tech (-12.5, 49.5)

Miami (OH) vs. Western Michigan (-1.5, 43.5)

Georgia vs. Alabama (+1.5, 48.5)

Indiana vs. Ohio State (-4, 46.5)

Duke vs. Virginia (-4, 57.5)