College football conference championship games 2017: Schedule, dates, times, teams

With the regular season now in the books, these teams will compete for bowl position

As it does every year, chatter for the College Football Playoff has dominated headlines. But before the field of four can be filled, conference championship week needs to be played. From the SEC's rematch between Auburn and Georgia in Atlanta to the return of the Big 12 Championship Game, there are plenty of high-stakes games that will shape the national rankings.

We here at CBS Sports will have you covered on all of the important games in Week 14 with odds, picks and predictions throughout the week. For now, check out the full schedule for this week's games below.

All times Eastern

Friday, Dec. 1

ConferenceTeamsTime / TV

Pac-12

No. 11 USC vs. No. 21 Stanford

8 p.m. on ESPN

Saturday, Dec. 2

ConferenceTeamsTime / TV

AAC

No. 20 Memphis at No. 15 UCF

12 p.m. on ABC

C-USA

North Texas at FAU

12 p.m. on ESPN2

MAC

Akron vs. Toledo

12 p.m. on ESPN

Big 12

No. 4 Oklahoma vs. No. 12 TCU

12:30 p.m. on FOX

SEC

No. 7 Georgia vs. No. 6 Auburn

4 p.m. on CBS

SWAC

Alcorn State vs. Grambling State

4:30 p.m. on ESPNU

MWC

No. 23 Boise State vs. Fresno State

7:45 p.m. on ESPN

ACC

No. 3 Clemson vs. No. 2 Miami

8 p.m. on ABC
Big TenNo. 9 Ohio State vs. No. 5 Wisconsin8 p.m. on FOX
CBS Sports Writer

Ben Kercheval joined CBS Sports in 2016 and has been covering college football since 2010. Before CBS, Ben worked at Bleacher Report, UPROXX Sports and NBC Sports. As a long-suffering North Texas graduate,... Full Bio

