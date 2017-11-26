College football conference championship games 2017: Schedule, dates, times, teams
With the regular season now in the books, these teams will compete for bowl position
As it does every year, chatter for the College Football Playoff has dominated headlines. But before the field of four can be filled, conference championship week needs to be played. From the SEC's rematch between Auburn and Georgia in Atlanta to the return of the Big 12 Championship Game, there are plenty of high-stakes games that will shape the national rankings.
We here at CBS Sports will have you covered on all of the important games in Week 14 with odds, picks and predictions throughout the week. For now, check out the full schedule for this week's games below.
All times Eastern
Friday, Dec. 1
|Conference
|Teams
|Time / TV
Pac-12
8 p.m. on ESPN
Saturday, Dec. 2
|Conference
|Teams
|Time / TV
AAC
|12 p.m. on ABC
C-USA
North Texas at FAU
|12 p.m. on ESPN2
MAC
|12 p.m. on ESPN
Big 12
|12:30 p.m. on FOX
SEC
|4 p.m. on CBS
SWAC
Alcorn State vs. Grambling State
|4:30 p.m. on ESPNU
MWC
No. 23 Boise State vs. Fresno State
|7:45 p.m. on ESPN
ACC
No. 3 Clemson vs. No. 2 Miami
|8 p.m. on ABC
|Big Ten
|No. 9 Ohio State vs. No. 5 Wisconsin
|8 p.m. on FOX
-
-
-
