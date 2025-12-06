Championship Week in college football is rolling as James Madison, Tulane, Kennesaw State and Boise State won their respective title games on Friday. Now the Power Four games unfold on Saturday, with the fifth Group of Five title game also on the slate. The latest college football odds list Western Michigan as the 1.5-point favorite over Miami (OH) in the MAC title game.

The Power Four conference championship game lines are Georgia (-1.5) vs. Alabama in the SEC, Texas Tech (-12.5) vs. BYU in the Big 12, Ohio State (-4) vs. Indiana in the Big Ten and Virginia (-4) vs. Duke in the ACC. Before locking in any conference championship game college football picks, be sure to see the college football expert picks, predictions and best bets from Thomas Casale.

New users can target the DraftKings promo code, which offers $200 in bonus bets if your bet wins:

A frequent guest on national radio and TV shows to discuss college sports, Casale has been sports betting -- and winning -- for more than 30 years.

Now, he has turned his attention to the conference championship game college football odds and is sharing his top betting picks. If you parlay these college football betting picks, you could be looking at a return of nearly +600. Get his top college football picks at SportsLine.

Top conference championship game expert predictions

One of Casale's top college football picks: He is backing Georgia (-1.5) to win and cover against Alabama in the 2025 SEC Championship Game at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday. Georgia has lost 10 of its last 11 against Alabama, but Casale sees this as a spot to go against that trend.

"I get that Kirby Smart has struggled against the Crimson Tide," Casale told SportsLine. "Sometimes when a coach doesn't have success versus a certain team, the pressure to beat them trickles down to the players. I think we saw that last year with Ryan Day and Ohio State when they lost to Michigan. However, I feel like Georgia is the more complete team right now.

"The Bulldogs are playing much better than they were earlier in the season, especially defensively. Back in September when Tennessee was running up and down the field on Georgia, I had a lot of concerns about the Bulldogs. Now Georgia is peaking at the right time, while Alabama is going in the opposite direction. Credit to Kalen DeBoer and the Tide for winning a lot of close games this season. They made the plays in the fourth quarter to get by Missouri, South Carolina and Auburn. But if the Alabama we saw last week against Auburn shows up, the Tide will get blown out." See what other college football picks Casale likes at SportsLine, and bet that line right here:

How to make conference championship game picks

Casale has found two other college football picks he loves, including a strong plays, including targeting another line he says is multiple points off. You can only see his picks at SportsLine, and you can use promo code CHAMPIONSHIP to get your first month at SportsLine for just $1.

What are the best bets for Championship Week, and which line is way off? Visit SportsLine now to see Thomas Casale's college football best bets, all from a proven college football handicapper, and find out.