Conference championship week of the 2026 college football season will be the last of its kind. With the College Football Playoff expanding from 12 to 24 teams next season, the Power Four title league games are disappearing from the landscape after this year.

Any team from a Power Four conferences good enough to make their league title game will presumably be in good position to reach the 24-team CFP as an at-large squad, so it makes sense. Why subject your best teams to an unnecessary week of wear and tear before they go and compete for a national title?

Group of Six conferences may still decide to have conference championship games, which means the concept may not be totally extinct in the future. But it won't be the same without the big boys duking it out on a neutral field for league supremacy.

The farewell tour for these soon-to-be relics is shaking up to be pretty good. The Big Ten Championship Game between Indiana and UCLA is particularly interesting. The winner gets an automatic bid to the 12-team field while the loser will likely be left out.

There is a far greater likelihood that the losers of the other three Power Four league championship games will make the field. It's a certainty that both Georgia and Texas from the SEC are safe. Presumably, Wake Forest (ACC) and Texas Tech (Big 12) are safe as well. But we'll get a better idea of where they stand on Tuesday night, when the CFP Selection Committee release a new batch of rankings.

For now, here are the odds for the conference championship games.

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook.

Power Four

Big 12 | Utah (-2.5) vs. Texas Tech: The Devon Dampier vs. Thomas Castellanos quarterback battle is going to be electric. They're both mobile, and they both have shown the ability to make big-time throws in key moments. Is Texas Tech safely in the CFP with a loss? Almost certainly, right? Still, it would behoove the Red Raiders to show up well for what it is unequivocally their toughest test to date. Utah established itself on a tier of its own in the Big 12 with a 12-0 regular season and can lock up a first-round bye with a victory.

ACC | Miami (-3.5) vs. Wake Forest: When Miami dropped Wake Forest to 2-1 with a 33-20 win on a sleepy September Friday night in Winston-Salem, it was hard to imagine the teams meeting again for the ACC Championship. But here we are. The Demon Deacons have rattled off nine straight wins to build an at-large case for the CFP. They should be secure even with a loss. Oddly enough, Miami is the team in this matchup that has never won an ACC Championship.

SEC | Georgia (-9.5) vs. Texas: Texas and Georgia are meeting as SEC foes for the fourth time and squaring off in the SEC Championship Game for the second time in the past three seasons. The Bulldogs own a 3-0 record against the Longhorns since they began sharing a conference. That mark includes a 22-19 win over the Longhorns in the 2024 conference title game. Given how dominant UGA has looked over the past month, the Texas offense will need to be more buttoned up than it has been most of this season if the Longhorns are going to stand a chance.

Big Ten | Indiana (-13.5) vs. UCLA: Does UCLA have enough gas left in the tank to hang with an Indiana team that boasts a championship pedigree and lots of physicality? The Bruins are entering off a two-game losing streak, which includes a 45-10 drubbing at the hand of rival USC in Week 13. First-year coach Bob Chesney has done wonders with his team, but knocking off Curt Cignetti (another former JMU coach) with a CFP spot on the line would be the crowning achievement of a memorable debut campaign.

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