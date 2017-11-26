College football conference title week odds, lines: Auburn, Ohio State open as favorites

Championship Week is upon us, which means conference title games will be served up to you on a silver platter from Friday night through the wee hours of Sunday morning. How does Las Vegas view the biggest matchups of Week 14? Let's take a look at the early lines.

Lines you need to know

No. 14 Stanford vs. No. 11 USC (-3): The Bryce Love show will head down the road to Santa Clara, as the star Cardinal running back and the rest of his crew will look to get revenge on the Trojans for an early-season loss. Will we get the good Sam Darnold, or will the Trojan signal-caller turn into a pick machine against the stout Cardinal defense? One nugget: USC got its bye week at the end of the season, which gave them time to rest up prior to Friday's Pac-12 Championship Game.

No. 16 Memphis at No. 12 UCF (-7.5): The Knights are looking to polish off a perfect season, while the Tigers are looking to avenge a 40-13 loss to the Knights earlier this year while also clinching a berth in a New Year's Six bowl. Will the rumors swirling around UCF coach Scott Frost's imminent departure derail one of the best stories of the 2017 season?

No. 10 TCU vs. No. 2 Oklahoma (-6.5): The last time these two teams met, Oklahoma throttled TCU 38-20 in Norman. Will the rematch in Arlington, Texas, at AT&T Stadium be different? If it will be, the Horned Frogs might need to pay more attention to Sooners quarterback Baker Mayfield, who threw for 333 yards and three touchdowns the last time these two met.

No. 6 Georgia vs. No. 4 Auburn (-2.5): The Tigers destroyed the Bulldogs 40-17 in mid-November when Georgia was riding high with the No. 1 ranking. While the status of star Tigers running back Kerryon Johnson will dominate the lead up to this de facto national quarterfinal, the Bulldogs' ability to block the Tigers defensive front will tell the tale in Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

No. 7 Miami vs. No. 1 Clemson (-7.5): Just like the SEC Championship Game, the ACC Championship Game will also serve as a de facto national quarterfinal. Unlike its counterpart, though, one team is limping into this one. Miami got totally dominated by a five-win Pitt team on Black Friday, while Clemson has been destroying teams while getting healthy in the month of November.

No. 3 Wisconsin vs. No. 8 Ohio State (-5.5): Buckeyes quarterback J.T. Barrett injured his knee in a bizarre cameraman conspiracy incident, and they still are favored over an undefeated Badgers team that can force you into a fist fight very quickly. Barrett's status will be something to keep an eye on during the week.

Best of the rest