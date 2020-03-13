College football coronavirus updates: ACC, Big Ten suspend all sports-related activities

The coronavirus outbreak has brought a halt to just about every sporting league across the country. Collegiate athletics have not been spared as the NCAA announced on Thursday it is cancelling all winter and spring championships in 2020, including the men's and women's basketball tournaments.

In addition to that, some conferences have now jumped in and prevented any teams from holding practices of any kind for the time being. The ACC suspended "all athletic related activities including all competition, formal and organized practice, recruiting and participation in NCAA championships until further notice," which includes spring football games. The Big Ten followed suit and announced Friday that "all organized team activities have been suspended until April 6, 2020."

A number of schools have begun to cancel spring practices and games, as well as classes themselves, and the odds are high that these will not be the final games canceled in the coming days. To keep up with all the latest ways the COVID-19 virus outbreak has had an impact on college football, check out our tracker below.

All team activities suspended

ACC: Conference-wide

Conference-wide Big Ten: Conference-wide (until April 6)

Conference-wide (until April 6) Big 12: Baylor (until March 23)

Baylor (until March 23) Independent: Notre Dame



Notre Dame MAC: Kent State

Kent State Pac-12: USC

Spring games canceled

ACC: Conference-wide

Conference-wide Big Ten: Conference-wide (until April 6)

Conference-wide (until April 6) Independents : Notre Dame

: Notre Dame AAC: Cincinnati

Cincinnati MAC: Kent State

