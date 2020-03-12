College football coronavirus updates: Ohio State, Notre Dame, Michigan cancel spring games, limit recruiting
Two Big Ten teams are the first from the Power Five to formally cancel their spring football games
As the NCAA announced Wednesday that the 2020 NCAA Tournament would proceed without fans in the stands and only a limited number of people in attendance at its games, universities across the country weighed how to handle sporting events on their on campuses. Two of the first teams to weigh in came from the Big Ten.
Ohio State and Michigan announced Wednesday that their respective spring football games have officially been canceled. Notre Dame followed suit on Thursday.
Michigan announced limitations for the football team's spring schedule, including the cancellation of the open practice scheduled for April 18 in response to the coronavirus outbreak. Spring practice is scheduled to continue as planned for the team, but the open practice, which serves as the culmination of the spring period and is open to the fans for a spring game-like atmosphere in Michigan Stadium, has been canceled. The football open practice was a crucial part of a nine-event weekend for Michigan that has already seen its tone change in recent days.
The school has also implemented limitations on coaches conducting off-campus recruiting activities and the hosting of official or unofficial visits. All this takes place as Michigan Athletics has decided to limit attendance at all home competition to athletes, officials, coaches, essential personnel and two family members.
As for Ohio State, the school announced Wednesday evening that it "will continue to host intercollegiate athletic sporting events, but attendance at all events for the remainder of the academic year will be limited to student-athletes and their immediate family members, team coaches and staff, essential event management, operational and facility staff, and credentialed members of the media." None of the events will be open to the public. Also, like Michigan, Ohio State and Indiana has canceled the spring game that was set to be played on Saturday, April 11.
Notre Dame announced Thursday that it has suspended all team and recruiting until further notice in accordance with the school's decision to suspend all athletic activities for teams not in their competitive seasons.
A number of schools have begun to cancel spring practices and games, as well as classes themselves, and the odds are high that these will not be the final games canceled in the coming days. To keep up with all the latest ways the COVID-19 virus outbreak has had an impact on college football, check out our tracker below.
All team activities suspended
Spring games canceled
- Big Ten: Michigan, Ohio State, Indiana
- AAC: Cincinnati
- MAC: Kent State
Recruiting limitations in place
- Big Ten: Illinois, Michigan, Nebraska, Ohio State, Wisconsin
- Independent: Notre Dame
- Mountain West: UNLV
- SEC: Conference-wide
