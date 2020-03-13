College football coronavirus updates: SEC, ACC, Big Ten suspend all sports-related activities

Conferences are starting to make their decisions on whether to move forward with spring football games

The coronavirus outbreak has brought a halt to just about every sporting league across the country. Collegiate athletics have not been spared as the NCAA announced on Thursday it is cancelling all winter and spring championships in 2020, including the men's and women's basketball tournaments.

In addition to that, some conferences have now jumped in and prevented any teams from holding practices of any kind for the time being. The ACC suspended "all athletic related activities including all competition, formal and organized practice, recruiting and participation in NCAA championships until further notice," which includes spring football games. The Big Ten followed suit and announced Friday that "all organized team activities have been suspended until April 6, 2020."

The SEC made a similar announcement on Friday that "all athletics activities ... will be suspended through at least April 15." The SEC had previously announced that all competition was suspended until March 30. Individual SEC programs, including Alabama, have started to suspend spring practices until further notice. 

Other schools have already begun to cancel spring practices and games, as well as classes themselves, and the odds are high that these will not be the final games canceled in the coming days. To keep up with all the latest ways the COVID-19 virus outbreak has had an impact on college football, check out our tracker below.

All team activities suspended

  • ACC: Conference-wide
  • Big Ten: Conference-wide (until April 6)
  • Big 12: Baylor (until March 23)
  • Independent: Notre Dame
  • MAC: Conference-wide
  • Pac-12: USC
  • SEC: Conference-wide (until April 15)

Spring games canceled

  • ACC: Conference-wide
  • Big Ten: Conference-wide (until April 6)
  • Independents: Notre Dame
  • AAC: Cincinnati
  • MAC: Conference-wide

Recruiting limitations in place: NCAA Division I

CBS Sports Writer

Chip Patterson has spent his young career covering college sports from the Old North State. He's been writing and talking about football and basketball for CBS Sports since 2010. You may have heard him... Full Bio

Our Latest Stories