College football coronavirus updates: SEC and ACC cancel activities, Big Ten extends suspension
Conferences are starting to make their decisions on whether to move forward with spring football games
The coronavirus outbreak has brought a halt to just about every sporting league across the country. Collegiate athletics have not been spared as the NCAA announced recently its decision to cancel all winter and spring championships in 2020, including the men's and women's basketball tournaments.
In addition to that, some conferences jumped in and prevented any teams from holding practices of any kind for the time being. The ACC and SEC on Tuesday canceled "all athletic related activities including all competition and practice through the end of the 2019-20 academic year," which includes spring practices and games.
The Big Ten, meanwhile, announced Friday that "all organized team activities have been suspended until May 4, 2020."
Other schools have already begun to cancel spring practices and games, as well as classes themselves, and the odds are high that these will not be the final games canceled in the coming days. To keep up with all the latest ways the COVID-19 virus outbreak has had an impact on college football, check out our tracker below.
All team activities suspended
- AAC: Conference-wide (canceled)
- ACC: Conference-wide (canceled)
- Big Ten: Conference-wide (until May 4)
- Big 12: Suspended
- Conference USA: Conference-wide (canceled)
- Independent: Notre Dame
- MAC: Conference-wide
- Pac-12: Conference-wide (until March 29)
- SEC: Conference-wide (canceled)
Spring games canceled
- AAC: Conference-wide
- ACC: Conference-wide
- Big Ten: Conference-wide
- Big 12: Oklahoma, Texas Tech
- Conference USA: Conference-wide (canceled)
- Independents: Notre Dame
- AAC: Conference-wide
- MAC: Conference-wide
- Pac-12: Conference-wide
- SEC: Conference-wide
Recruiting limitations in place: NCAA Division I
