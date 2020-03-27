College football coronavirus updates: SEC and ACC cancel activities, Big Ten extends suspension

The coronavirus outbreak has brought a halt to just about every sporting league across the country. Collegiate athletics have not been spared as the NCAA announced recently its decision to cancel all winter and spring championships in 2020, including the men's and women's basketball tournaments.

In addition to that, some conferences jumped in and prevented any teams from holding practices of any kind for the time being. The ACC and SEC on Tuesday canceled "all athletic related activities including all competition and practice through the end of the 2019-20 academic year," which includes spring practices and games.

The Big Ten, meanwhile, announced Friday that "all organized team activities have been suspended until May 4, 2020."

Other schools have already begun to cancel spring practices and games, as well as classes themselves, and the odds are high that these will not be the final games canceled in the coming days. To keep up with all the latest ways the COVID-19 virus outbreak has had an impact on college football, check out our tracker below.

All team activities suspended

AAC: Conference-wide (canceled)

Conference-wide (canceled) ACC: Conference-wide (canceled)

Conference-wide (canceled) Big Ten: Conference-wide (until May 4)

Conference-wide (until May 4) Big 12: Suspended

Suspended Conference USA: Conference-wide (canceled)

Conference-wide (canceled) Independent: Notre Dame



Notre Dame MAC: Conference-wide

Conference-wide Pac-12 : Conference-wide (until March 29)



: Conference-wide (until March 29) SEC: Conference-wide (canceled)

Spring games canceled

AAC: Conference-wide

Conference-wide ACC: Conference-wide

Conference-wide Big Ten: Conference-wide

Conference-wide Big 12: Oklahoma, Texas Tech

Oklahoma, Texas Tech Conference USA: Conference-wide (canceled)

Conference-wide (canceled) Independents : Notre Dame

: Notre Dame AAC: Conference-wide

Conference-wide MAC: Conference-wide

Conference-wide Pac-12 : Conference-wide

: Conference-wide SEC: Conference-wide

Recruiting limitations in place: NCAA Division I