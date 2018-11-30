College Football DFS, Championship Week: Top DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy CFB picks

It's Championship Week in college football and the College Football Playoff committee and other bowl committees will be watching closely as everybody tries to make a final impression. There are plenty of superstars playing this week like Ohio State's Dwayne Haskins and Clemson's Travis Etienne, so setting your Championship Week college football DFS lineups will be a challenge. That's why you'll want to take the time to check out the Championship Week college football DFS picks from DFS expert Mike McClure.

McClure has won nearly $2 million in his career as a DFS professional and he uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of college football action in every game, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best DFS values and create optimal lineups for DraftKings and FanDuel that he shares only with members at SportsLine. Be sure to check them out before setting your own lineups.

In Week 13, he was all over Purdue wide receiver Rondale Moore for his DraftKings lineup. The result: Moore caught 12 passes for 141 yards and two touchdowns against Indiana.

For Championship Week, we can tell you McClure is banking on Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray at $10,600 on FanDuel and $10,300 on DraftKings.

In addition to being one of the best players in the country (it looks like it's down to he and Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa for the Heisman Trophy), Murray has been one of the most reliable college football DFS players available. He's scored at least 18.66 points on FanDuel in every game this season and has had six games of 40 points or more already.

In a rematch with Texas for the Big 12 Championship, look for Murray to pick up where he left off in the fourth quarter leading an epic comeback before Texas managed a late field goal to win. Murray had 304 yards passing and four touchdown throws while adding 92 yards and a touchdown on the ground for 40.36 points on FanDuel. That sort of scoring makes him worth being the highest-priced player available this week.

Another pick McClure loves: UCF running back Taj McGowan ($6,100 on FanDuel, $3,900 on DraftKings), who has rushed for six touchdowns in his last six games.

McGowan is a backup to Greg McRae, but when UCF quarterback McKenzie Milton was injured last week against USF, the Knights leaned on their running game to get them by. That led to a season-high 11 carries for McGowan and 72 yards with a score. With Milton out, look for UCF to try to ground Memphis into submission for the AAC Championship and the carries he gets on the goal line enhance his value. With his low price point, he'll help you afford stars like Murray while still giving you production.

McClure is also targeting a player capable of putting up big numbers because of a dream matchup on Saturday. Picking him could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing.

So what are the optimal college football DFS tournament lineups for Championship Week? Visit SportsLine here to see DFS millionaire Mike McClure's complete optimal tournament lineups for FanDuel and DraftKings, and cash big on college football, and find out.