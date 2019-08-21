College Football DFS for August 24, 2019: Top DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy CFB picks, lineups

The 2019 college football season is finally upon us, and the opening Saturday should bring exciting action for college football DFS tournaments and cash games on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings. Headlining the August 24 college football schedule will be the Florida Gators hosting the Miami Hurricanes at 7 p.m. ET. Then in the nightcap, the Arizona Wildcats will visit the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors at 10:30 p.m. ET. Florida is the No. 8 team in the country and, while the majority of their promise comes from their talent on defense, the Gators have the talented trio of Feleipe Franks, Lamical Perine and Van Jefferson on offense. However, with an over-under of 74 in the Arizona vs. Hawaii matchup, that game could be the source of the most popular options on Saturday in CFB DFS lineups. But before you make your CFB DFS picks, be sure to check out the optimal strategy and advice from DFS millionaire Mike McClure at SportsLine.

McClure has won nearly $2 million in his career as a DFS professional, and he uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of every game, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best DFS values and create optimal lineups for sites like DraftKings and FanDuel that he shares only with members at SportsLine.

In last year's College Football Playoff National Championship, McClure was all over Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence. The result: Lawrence capped his true freshman season with 347 yards and three touchdowns in a title game romp over Alabama, and anybody who had him in their lineup was well on the way to a profitable day. Now, he's set his sights on the opening Saturday of college football on August 24.

For College Football Kickoff Weekend, we can tell you McClure is high on Arizona quarterback Khalil Tate ($10,100 on FanDuel and $9,000 on DraftKings). Tate was one of the preseason Heisman favorites last year, but an early-season ankle injury made him a less-potent running threat and he wasn't as taxing on opposing defenses.

However, Tate was fully healthy heading into training camp this summer and has a year in Kevin Sumlin's system under his belt to build on. After dropping from 1,411 yards rushing and 12 touchdowns in 2017 to 224 yards and two touchdowns a season ago, Tate should once again be a dangerous runner and a passer capable of attacking downfield. Against a Hawaii defense that allowed more than 35 points and 440 yards of offense per game last season, he's a must-roster for Saturday night.

Part of McClure's optimal college football DFS strategy includes rostering Hawaii wide receiver JoJo Ward ($9,300 on FanDuel and $6,000 on DraftKings), who made 51 catches for 865 yards and nine touchdowns last season. Ward burst onto the national radar with a 161-yard, two-touchdown performance against Navy in Week 2 of last season and then closed out the regular season strong with 11 catches for 229 yards and three touchdowns in his final two games.

Rainbow Warriors starting quarterback Cole McDonald is back this season and will have an unmistakable chemistry with Ward. With last year's leading receiver John Ursua gone, look for McDonald to look Ward's way even more often this season. Arizona gave up 269.5 yards passing per game last season and Ward could be in for a big night if the Wildcats continue to struggle in that department.

McClure is also targeting a player capable of putting up big numbers because of a dream matchup on Saturday. Picking him could be the difference between winning your college football DFS tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing.

So what are the optimal college football DFS tournament lineups for action on Saturday, Aug. 24? Visit SportsLine now to see DFS millionaire Mike McClure's complete optimal tournament lineups for FanDuel and DraftKings, and cash big on college football, and find out.