College Football DFS for August 29, 2019: Best DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy CFB picks, lineups

College football came back with a vengeance on Saturday night with two entertaining, albeit sloppy, games on Saturday as Florida bested Miami (FL) and Hawaii upset Arizona. On Thursday night, the season starts to pick up steam with six games on the schedule including the defending national champion Clemson Tigers taking on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. After what he did to Alabama in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game a year ago, Trevor Lawrence will be an undoubtedly popular pick in college football DFS lineups on Thursday night but he's also the most expensive quarterback available. His backfield-mate Travis Etienne is the most expensive player overall in college football DFS tournaments and cash games on FanDuel and Draftkings. So is rostering Lawrence and Etienne part of the optimal college football DFS strategy for Thursday? Be sure to check out the college football DFS picks from SportsLine DFS millionaire Mike McClure to find out.

McClure has won nearly $2 million in his career as a DFS professional, and he uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of every game, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best DFS values and create optimal lineups for sites like DraftKings and FanDuel that he shares only with members at SportsLine.

Last week, McClure was all over Hawaii wide receiver Cedric Byrd. The result: Byrd had a mind-blowing 14 catches for 224 yards and four touchdowns as Hawaii upset Arizona, and anybody who had him in their lineup was well on the way to a profitable day. Now, he's set his sights on the CFB DFS slates on Thursday.

For Thursday, which features six games between FBS opponents, we can tell you McClure is high on Clemson wide receiver Justyn Ross ($9,400 on FanDuel and $7,900 on DraftKings). Ross was a big-play machine at Clemson in his true freshman season, averaging a staggering 21.7 yards per reception and finishing with 1,000 yards on 46 catches with nine touchdowns.

In the two College Football Playoff games that Clemson won last season, Ross had a combined 12 catches for 300 yards and three scores against Notre Dame and Alabama defenses that were among the best in the nation. Against a Georgia Tech defense that gave up 29.3 points per game last season and that will be thoroughly outmatched by one of the most talented teams in the nation, Ross is a must-roster on Thursday night.

He's also all over Tulane quarterback Justin McMillan ($9,000 on FanDuel and $5,700 on DraftKings), who had two games with at least 300 yards of total offense and three scores in his final four starts. The LSU transfer has a big arm and is capable of pushing the ball down the field but he also has the ability to attack opponents with his legs, rushing for 238 yards and five touchdowns last season in limited time as a starter. He's had a full offseason under his belt as the established starter and he should be better than ever as Tulane begins their season against FIU on Thursday night.

McClure is also targeting a player capable of putting up tournament-winning numbers because of a dream matchup on Saturday. Picking him could be the difference between winning your college football DFS tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing.

So what are the optimal college football DFS tournament lineups for action on Thursday, Aug. 29? Visit SportsLine now to see DFS millionaire Mike McClure's complete optimal tournament lineups for FanDuel and DraftKings, and cash big on college football, and find out.