College Football DFS for December 15: Top DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy CFB picks

The 2018-19 college football bowl schedule kicks off Saturday, Dec. 15, with a five-game slate. In celebration of bowl season finally arriving, major daily Fantasy sports sites like DraftKings and FanDuel are hosting plenty of college football DFS tournaments and cash games. Arizona State quarterback Manny Wilkins and Fresno State signal caller Marcus McMaryion are two of the most expensive options for bowl game DFS tournaments like the $20K Saturday CFB Wishbone on FanDuel and the $25K Bowl Bonanza Kickoff on DraftKings, but are they the best values? Before setting your CFB DFS lineups, be sure to see the top picks and college football DFS advice from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

McClure has won nearly $2 million in his career as a DFS professional and he uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of college football action in every game, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best DFS values and create optimal lineups for DraftKings and FanDuel that he shares only with members at SportsLine.

On Championship Saturday, McClure was all over Central Florida running back Greg McCrae on FanDuel. The result: McCrae exploded with 24 carries for 206 yards and a touchdown in a victory over Memphis, and anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a profitable day.

For Saturday, we can tell you McClure is banking on North Texas running back DeAndre Torrey at $10,000 on FanDuel and $9,300 on DraftKings.

Don't let Torrey's 5-foot-7, 180-pound frame deceive you because the sophomore piled up just under 1,000 yards rushing this season. And the Mean Green had no issue handing him the ball in the red zone as evidenced by his 14 touchdowns. He found the end zone seven times in the final four weeks of the regular season, so confidently lock him in against Utah State in the 2018 New Mexico Bowl.

McClure's college football DFS advice also involves rostering Tulane wide receiver Darnell Mooney ($8,700 on FanDuel, $6,600 on DraftKings), who is coming off a 5-135-1 line against Navy in the regular-season finale. Mooney also went off for 6-217-2 against East Carolina on Nov. 11, and his big-play ability was on display all season, as he averaged over 20 yards per reception.

McClure is also targeting a player capable of putting up big numbers because of a dream matchup Saturday. Picking him could be the difference between winning your CFB DFS tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing.

So what are the optimal college football DFS tournament lineups for bowl action on Saturday, Dec. 15? Visit SportsLine now to see DFS millionaire Mike McClure's complete optimal tournament lineups for FanDuel and DraftKings, and cash big on college football, and find out.