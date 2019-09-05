College Football DFS for September 6, 2019: Best Friday DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy CFB picks, lineups

Week 2 of the college football season brings four games of action on Friday night headlined by No. 24 Boise State against Marshall in a battle between two strong Group of 5 schools. The Broncos bested Florida State last week 36-31 and got a huge day from new starting running back Robert Mahone, who put up 169 yards from scrimmage and scored twice. Meanwhile, Marshall put up well over 500 yards of total offense in a 56-17 win over VMI with Isaiah Green throwing for 238 yards and four touchdowns, while adding 46 more yards on the ground despite playing just three quarters. Both will be popular options in college football DFS lineups on Friday night with thousands of dollars on the line in college football DFS tournaments and cash games on FanDuel and DraftKings. So before you make your Friday college football DFS picks, be sure to check out the optimal strategy and advice from DFS millionaire Mike McClure first.

McClure has won nearly $2 million in his career as a DFS professional, and he uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of every game, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best DFS values and create optimal lineups for sites like DraftKings and FanDuel that he shares only with members at SportsLine.

On August 24, McClure was all over Hawaii wide receiver Cedric Byrd. The result: Byrd had a mind-blowing 14 catches for 224 yards and four touchdowns as Hawaii upset Arizona. Then last Thursday, he had Clemson running back Travis Etienne (12/205/3) in his FanDuel lineup. Anybody who has followed McClure has seen some HUGE returns. Now he's turned his attention to Friday's action.

For Friday's action, one of McClure's top college football DFS picks is Wake Forest quarterback Jamie Newman at $10,100 on FanDuel and $8,400 on DraftKings. Newman took over the starting job late last season and put up rather ho-hum numbers, but he helped lead the Demon Deacons past Utah State 38-35 in their 2019 opener with 401 yards passing and three touchdowns with no interceptions.

Newman also ran for 36 yards and a score against the Aggies and now he's got potential for another huge day all-around against a Rice squad that lost 14-7 to Army last week. With Army running an option offense, Rice's secondary has been attacked the way that Newman and Wake Forest's receivers will and the physical hangover from playing against a tough Army squad could leave Rice sluggish on Friday.

Part of his optimal CFB DFS strategy includes rostering Arizona State running back Eno Benjamin ($9,600 on DraftKings). Benjamin put up over 1,900 yards from scrimmage with 18 touchdowns last season and had 134 yards from scrimmage and a score last week.

Now he gets a strong matchup with FCS Sacramento State at home under the lights in Tempe on Friday night. Benjamin is extremely elusive in the open field, forcing 83 missed tackles during the regular season last year, which was the second-most in FBS. He'll have a huge advantage against FCS defenders in the second level and Arizona State's offensive line should be able to move Sacramento State's defensive line at will.

