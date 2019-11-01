College Football DFS for Week 10: Best DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy CFB picks, lineups

With LSU, Alabama and Ohio State all on byes heading into Week 10 of the college football season, college football DFS players won't have a number of regular options available in their Week 10 college football DFS player pool. Joe Burrow, Devonta Smith, Justin Fields, Justin Jefferson, Jerry Jeudy and J.K. Dobbins have all been taken out of the mix after anchoring college football DFS lineups that cashed big-time throughout the season. However, there are still plenty of productive players at your disposal and a number of matchups that should be conducive to big numbers. No. 15 SMU takes on No. 24 Memphis on Saturday in a game with major Group of Five implications and both teams are full of players who can put up huge stat lines in a game where the total is a whopping 71.5. Shane Buechele, Kenny Gainwell, James Proche and Brady White could all be important parts of optimal college football DFS strategies in Week 10. But before you fill out your college football daily Fantasy rosters, be sure to check out the Week 10 college football DFS picks from Mike McClure first.

Last week, McClure had Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts in both of his lineups as Hurts threw for 396 yards and one touchdown while adding 96 yards rushing and three more scores on the ground against Kansas State.



In Week 10, one of McClure's top college football DFS picks is Oklahoma State running back Chuba Hubbard. The sophomore has been one of college football's breakout stars after putting up 969 scrimmage yards as a freshman when he was backing up Justice Hill.

This season, Hubbard has already rushed for 1,381 yards, which leads the nation by 271 yards over Dobbins, and 16 touchdowns, which is second to only Levante Bellamy of Western Michigan. Hubbard has scored once in every game this season and only failed to top the 100-yard mark against McNeese State in a blowout where he only got eight carries in the game. Against TCU, Hubbard should see a full allotment of touches and that makes him a must-roster with several other top running back options on byes.

Part of his optimal CFB DFS strategy also includes rostering UCF quarterback Dillon Gabriel, who has accounted for 22 total touchdowns on the season. The three-star prospect out of Hawaii earned the UCF job as a true freshman this season and he's been extremely efficient so far this season.

Gabriel has averaged 10.0 yards per passing attempt and has a 168.2 QB rating with all five of his interceptions coming in losses to Pitt and Cincinnati. Against a Houston defense that gives up 6.5 yards per play and has allowed multiple touchdown passes in every game this season, Gabriel should be able to rack up a big yardage total with multi-touchdown potential.

