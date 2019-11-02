College Football DFS for Week 10: Top DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy CFB picks, lineups

College football DFS players have some tough calls to make at quarterback in Week 10 of the college football season with signal callers such as UCF's Dillon Gabriel (vs. Houston), Arizona's Khalil Tate (vs. Oregon State) and Notre Dame's Ian Book (vs. Virginia Tech) all drawing favorable matchups. With so much on the line in college football DFS tournaments such as the $100K November Feast on DraftKings and the $30K Saturday CFB Wishbone, CFB DFS players will not only need to make the right call at quarterback, but also decide which other big-time players like Cam Akers, AJ Dillon or Sage Surratt should be part of their optimal college football DFS strategy. Before setting your own college football DFS lineups for Week 10, be sure to check in with Mike McClure. He's a daily Fantasy pro with almost $2 million in career winnings and his top college football DFS picks and advice can help you make all the right calls in Week 10.

McClure uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of every game, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best DFS values and create optimal lineups for sites like DraftKings and FanDuel that he shares only with members at SportsLine.

Last week, McClure had Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts in both of his lineups as Hurts threw for 396 yards and one touchdown while adding 96 yards rushing and three more scores on the ground against Kansas State. Anybody who has followed McClure has seen some huge returns. Now he's turned his attention to Week 10's action.



In Week 10, one of McClure's top college football DFS picks is Oklahoma State running back Chuba Hubbard. The sophomore has been one of college football's breakout stars after putting up 969 scrimmage yards as a freshman when he was backing up Justice Hill.

This season, Hubbard has already rushed for 1,381 yards, which leads the nation by 271 yards over Dobbins, and 16 touchdowns, which is second to only Levante Bellamy of Western Michigan. Hubbard has scored once in every game this season and only failed to top the 100-yard mark against McNeese State in a blowout where he only got eight carries in the game. Against TCU, Hubbard should see a full allotment of touches and that makes him a must-roster with several other top running back options on byes.

Part of his optimal CFB DFS strategy also includes rostering Wake Forest wide receiver Kendall Hinton. While Surratt draws most of the attention in Wake Forest's passing attack, Hinton, a converted quarterback, has put up massive numbers the past two weeks especially, going off for 13-134 against Louisville and then 7-93 against Florida State.

The Demon Deacons are hoping to get quarterback Jamie Newman (shoulder) back Saturday, potentially giving them a huge boost in the passing game. Backup Sam Hartman, however, has proven to be a capable replacement, so regardless who is under center, Hinton has huge upside against an NC State defense ranked eighth in the ACC against the pass (235.7 ypg).

McClure is also targeting a player capable of putting up tournament-winning numbers because of a dream matchup in Week 10. Picking him could be the difference between winning your college football DFS tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing.

So what are the optimal college football DFS tournament lineups for action in Week 10? Visit SportsLine now to see DFS millionaire Mike McClure's complete optimal tournament lineups for FanDuel and DraftKings, and cash big on college football, and find out.