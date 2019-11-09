College Football DFS for Week 11: Best DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy CFB picks, lineups

With such big numbers put up on a weekly basis, success in college football DFS isn't just about finding players who regularly put up eye-popping stats. It's about getting the absolute most out of every dollar you spend. The college football DFS player pool is remarkably deep, so you have to find exploitable matchups and stacking situations that maximize scoring potential and not just in big games like LSU vs. Alabama. San Jose State vs. Hawaii has the highest over-under of the weekend (76.5) and Cole McDonald to Cedric Byrd and Josh Love to Tre Walker are two of the most prolific quarterback-to-wide receiver tandems in the sport. Might you consider going with them in your college football DFS lineups over superstars going up against loaded defenses like Joe Burrow and Tua Tagovailoa? Before you make your Week 11 college football daily Fantasy picks, be sure to check out the optimal college football DFS strategy from daily Fantasy millionaire Mike McClure.

McClure uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of every game, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account.

Last week, McClure had Boston College running back AJ Dillon in his FanDuel lineup as Dillon rushed for 242 yards and three touchdowns in a blowout win over Syracuse. Anybody who has followed McClure has seen some huge returns. Now he's turned his attention to Week 11's action.

In Week 11, one of McClure's top college football DFS picks is Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields. Since earning immediate eligibility after transferring from Georgia to Ohio State in the offseason, Fields has delivered on high expectations as the Buckeyes starting quarterback. Fields has accounted for 33 total touchdowns on the season, while throwing just one interception. He's thrown for 1,659 yards while rushing for 319 more yards through eight games despite rarely playing in the fourth quarter.

This weekend, the Buckeyes are 43.5-point favorites over Maryland, so Fields might not be on the field late in the game if things go as planned. However, the Maryland defense has struggled so much this season that it shouldn't take much longer than a half for Fields to get his numbers. The Terps have allowed at least 498 yards of total offense to Penn State, Purdue, Indiana and Minnesota this season and have given up an average of 42.6 points per game in Big Ten losses in 2019.

Part of his optimal CFB DFS strategy includes rostering Wake Forest wide receiver Kendall Hinton. Dave Clawson's Demon Deacons have been lighting it up this season, averaging 510.6 yards of total offense and 38 points per game. And Hinton's development as a wide receiver has been key to the success of it all.

The former quarterback has a growing chemistry with current quarterback Jamie Newman and Hinton, Sage Surratt and Scotty Washington give Newman one of the most talented receiving trios in the nation. Hinton has 43 catches for 497 yards on the season, but he's been especially hot of late with 26 catches for 322 yards in the last three games he's played. On Saturday, Hinton gets a Virginia Tech secondary that has been torched for 361 passing yards per game in the last four contests.

