College Football DFS for Week 11: Top DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy CFB picks, lineups

Week 11 of the college football schedule is absolutely loaded with games that could go on to determine the College Football Playoff picture as No. LSU takes on No. Alabama while two unbeatens in the Big Ten will go head-to-head as Penn State takes on Minnesota. However, college football DFS players don't necessarily care about the more visible games on the schedule. They're simply looking for matchups that can yield major production for their college football DFS lineups . LSU quarterback Joe Burrow has been a daily Fantasy star, but the Alabama defense might steer players away from the Heisman Trophy contender and towards somebody like Wake Forest quarterback Jamie Newman, who has quietly put up some huge numbers and has a strong matchup on Saturday against a Virginia Tech defense that allows 262.1 passing yards and 2.3 passing touchdowns per game. So before you make your Week 11 college football DFS picks, be sure to check out the optimal college football DFS strategy from daily Fantasy millionaire Mike McClure for insights on the top matchups to target this weekend.

Last week, McClure had Boston College running back AJ Dillon in his FanDuel lineup as Dillon rushed for 242 yards and three touchdowns in a blowout win over Syracuse. Anybody who has followed McClure has seen some huge returns. Now he's turned his attention to Week 11's action.

In Week 11, one of McClure's top college football DFS picks is Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields. Since earning immediate eligibility after transferring from Georgia to Ohio State in the offseason, Fields has delivered on high expectations as the Buckeyes starting quarterback. Fields has accounted for 33 total touchdowns on the season while throwing just one interception and he's thrown for 1,659 yards while rushing for 319 more yards through eight games despite rarely playing in the fourth quarter.

This weekend, the Buckeyes are 42-point favorites over Maryland, so Fields might not be on the field late in the game if things go as planned. However, the Maryland defense has struggled so much this season that it shouldn't take much longer than a half for Fields to get his numbers. The Terps have allowed at least 498 yards of total offense to Penn State, Purdue, Indiana and Minnesota this season and have given up an average of 42.6 points per game in Big Ten losses in 2019.

Part of his optimal CFB DFS strategy also includes rostering Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts, who has accounted for at least three touchdowns in all eight games he's played in this season. Hurts and Oklahoma had a bye week after a devastating loss to Kansas State on Oct. 26, but Hurts' play had nothing to do with the letdown as he threw for 395 yards and a touchdown while adding 96 yards rushing and three more scores.

Hurts has now accounted for 34 total touchdowns on the season and 3,270 yards of total offense. The Iowa State defense he'll face on Saturday has been solid overall, but the Cyclones have shown cracks defending the pass. Their last four opponents have completed at least 66.7 percent of their pass attempts and their last two losses have included big days from Baylor quarterback Charlie Brewer (307-3) and Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders (249-2 with 43 yards rushing).

