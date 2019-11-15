College Football DFS for Week 12: Best DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy CFB picks, lineups

College football DFS players have been riding superstars on dominant teams to big paydays all season long, and the most lopsided matchup of Week 12 takes place in Rutgers as the Scarlet Knights host the No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes. Ohio State is a 52.5-point favorite in that one, a Big Ten record, and owners will have to decide if superstars like Justin Fields and J.K. Dobbins will be in the game long enough to take advantage. Even with Ohio State looking to make a point to the College Football Playoff selection committee every week, it could wind up being backups like Master Teague and Chris Chugunov who do the most damage. Or perhaps you should be targeting stars for your college football DFS lineups like CeeDee Lamb, Jonathan Taylor or Joe Burrow who are playing in games that are expected to be closer? Before you make your Week 12 college football DFS picks, be sure to check out the optimal college football daily fantasy strategy from DFS pro millionaire Mike McClure.

McClure uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of every game, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best DFS values and create optimal lineups for sites like DraftKings and FanDuel that he shares only with members at SportsLine.

Last week, McClure had Oklahoma wide receiver CeeDee Lamb in his FanDuel lineup as Lamb caught eight passes for 167 yards and two touchdowns in a win over Iowa State. Anybody who has followed McClure has seen some huge returns. Now he's turned his attention to Week 12's college football daily Fantasy slate and locked in lineups over at SportsLine.



In Week 12, one of McClure's top CFB DFS picks is Oklahoma State running back Chuba Hubbard. After accumulating 969 yards from scrimmage and scoring nine times as a freshman while backing up Justice Hill, Hubbard has taken over as the starter this season and put up sensational numbers.

The sophomore has scored in every game this season and has topped the 100-yard mark in every game except a Week 2 blowout of McNeese State where he only played a half. Last week, Hubbard rushed for 223 yards and two touchdowns against a TCU defense that has allowed just 3.3 yards per carry to everybody else it has played. This week, Oklahoma State takes on Kansas, who has allowed 262 rushing yards per game in Big 12 play.

Part of his optimal CFB DFS strategy also includes rostering TCU receiver Jalen Reagor, who has 138 catches for 2,099 yards and 21 touchdowns in his career. Reagor hasn't been quite as prolific as he was in 2018, when he had 73 catches for 1,061 yards and nine touchdowns, but he's got an exploitable matchup in Week 12.

The Horned Frogs take on a Texas Tech secondary that has been absolutely torched in conference play. The Red Raiders have been giving up 396 yards per game to Big 12 foes and last week West Virginia wide receiver Sam James had 14 catches for 223 yards and the Mountaineers had 498 yards through the air.

