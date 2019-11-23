College Football DFS for Week 13: Top DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy CFB picks, lineups, strategy

With Tua Tagovailoa (hip) out for the season and Alabama players off the board as they take on FCS Western Carolina on Saturday, college football DFS players are without a reliable source of productivity in Week 13 college football DFS tournaments and cash games on FanDuel and DraftKings. However, a number of the nation's statistical leaders have favorable matchups this week. Oklahoma State running back Chuba Hubbard leads the NCAA in rushing and he's facing the Big 12's third-worst rushing defense when he visits West Virginia. Meanwhile, USC wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. faces a UCLA pass defense that allows 298.4 yards per game this year. With such a deep college football DFS player pool, you'll definitely want to check out the Week 13 college football DFS picks and advice from SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro who has won almost $2 million in his career, before you set your college football DFS lineups.

McClure uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of every game, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best DFS values and create optimal lineups for sites like DraftKings and FanDuel that he shares only with members at SportsLine.

Last week, McClure had Hubbard in FanDuel and DraftKings lineups as he put up 122 yards on the ground with two rushing touchdowns while adding two catches for 42 yards in a win over Kansas. Anybody who has followed McClure has seen some huge returns. Now he's turned his attention to Week 13's college football daily Fantasy slate and locked in lineups over at SportsLine.



In Week 13, one of McClure's top college football DFS picks is Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts. The Alabama transfer has been an ideal fit for Lincoln Riley's high-octane Oklahoma offense, as Hurts has thrown for 3,039 yards and 28 touchdowns this season while adding 983 yards and 15 scores on the ground.

Hurts has been responsible for at least four total touchdowns in every game but one this season, a 70-14 blowout of FCS South Dakota on Sept. 7 where he was pulled early and still put 306 yards of total offense and threw for three passing touchdowns. And this week Hurts will take on a TCU defense that just gave up 375 yards of total offense and four passing touchdowns to Texas Tech quarterback Jett Duffey.

Part of his optimal CFB DFS strategy also includes rostering Texas running back Roschon Johnson. The freshman, who is a converted quarterback, has shared carries out of the backfield with Keaontay Ingram this season, rushing for 473 yards and four touchdowns on the year while adding 18 catches for 138 yards and a score.

Johnson, Ingram and Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger (who has rushed for 428 yards and five touchdowns) are all 220 pounds or more, so the Longhorns prefer to punish opponents on the ground. And the Baylor defense has struggled this season against high-powered rushing attacks from Oklahoma and Oklahoma State. The Bears gave up 509 yards on the ground to those two teams with talented backfields and a running threat at quarterback.

McClure is also targeting a player capable of putting up tournament-winning numbers because of a dream matchup in Week 13. Picking him could be the difference between winning your college football DFS tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing.

So what are the optimal college football DFS tournament lineups for action in Week 13? Visit SportsLine now to see DFS millionaire Mike McClure's complete optimal tournament lineups for FanDuel and DraftKings, and cash big on college football, and find out.