College Football DFS for Week 14: Top DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy CFB picks, lineups, strategy

Rivalry Week in college football is one of the most exciting events on the sports calendar and it's almost always loaded with legendary individual performances. In Week 14, college football DFS players will be seeking out those top performances as they look to squeeze as much value as possible out of every salary-cap dollar they spend. Justin Fields and J.K. Dobbins have fueled big profits all season and they'll be among popular college football DFS stacks on Saturday as Ohio State takes on Michigan. Meanwhile, Oklahoma State running back Chuba Hubbard and Oklahoma wide receiver CeeDee Lamb will be looking to cement their legacies in the Bedlam Series.

McClure uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of every game, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best DFS values and create optimal lineups for sites like DraftKings and FanDuel that he shares only with members at SportsLine.

Last week, LSU wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase caught six passes for 144 yards and two touchdowns in a win over Arkansas.



In Week 14, one of McClure's top college football DFS picks is LSU quarterback Joe Burrow. After LSU was jumped by Ohio State in the College Football Playoff rankings, Burrow and the Tigers will have a point to prove against Texas A&M on Saturday and the LSU signal-caller has been statistically dominant all season.

He's completed 78.9 percent of his passes for 4,014 yards and thrown 41 touchdowns while adding 239 yards rushing and three rushing scores. And last season against the Aggies, Burrow turned in an unbelievable performance with 270 passing yards and three throwing touchdowns to go along with 100 yards rushing and three rushing scores.

Part of his optimal CFB DFS strategy also includes rostering Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts, who has accounted for 47 total touchdowns this season. Hurts has been arguably the most dynamic player in the college football DFS player pool on a weekly basis because of how prolific he's been both through the air and with his legs.

That dual-threat ability keeps his floor remarkably high and ensures he doesn't disappoint despite his pricing. Last week against TCU, Hurts threw for a season-low 145 yards and completed just 52.4 percent of his passes, but he still managed to throw for two scores and rush for 173 yards and two touchdowns to salvage a monster day. So against an Oklahoma State defense that allows 415.2 yards per game, Hurts should have ample opportunities to make an impact both with his arm and feet.

