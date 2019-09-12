College Football DFS for Week 3: Best DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy CFB picks, lineups

As we enter Week 3 of the college football season, there are no games scheduled between top 25 teams with most of the top programs in college football playing as multiple-touchdown favorites against severely outmatched schools. That makes putting together college football DFS lineups a serious challenge, with game flow likely leading to many top stars playing less than a full game. Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm is one of the best in college football, but he's only thrown 34 passes through two weeks and the Bulldogs are favored by 32.5 points over Arkansas State and he probably won't be throwing much once again. That will make him a player to avoid if you're looking to win big in college football DFS tournaments and cash games on FanDuel and DraftKings in Week 3. However, exploitable matchups should also make for some big-time scoring opportunities, and that's why you'll definitely want to check out the optimal college football DFS strategy from DFS millionaire Mike McClure before you make your Week 3 college football DFS picks.

McClure uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of every game, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account.

On August 24, McClure was all over Hawaii wide receiver Cedric Byrd. The result: Byrd had a mind-blowing 14 catches for 224 yards and four touchdowns as Hawaii upset Arizona. The following week, he had Clemson running back Travis Etienne (12/205/3) in his FanDuel lineup. Anybody who has followed McClure has seen some huge returns. Now he's turned his attention to Week 3 action.

For Week 3 action, one of McClure's top college football DFS picks is Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields. The Georgia transfer was given immediate eligibility at Ohio State and he's assumed the starting role for the No. 6 team in the nation. In Week 3, the Buckeyes will take on Indiana as 16.5-point road favorites and Fields should be able to take advantage against a Hoosiers defense that gave up 28 points or more in all but one Big Ten game last season. Fields has completed 76 percent of his passes and racked up 561 yards of total offense with nine total touchdowns in his first two starts, making him a a must-start in Week 3 college football DFS.

Part of his optimal CFB DFS strategy also includes rostering Michigan State running back Elijah Collins, who ran for 192 yards last week against Western Michigan. Collins only got eight carries in a Week 1 win over Tulsa, but Mark Dantonio looked to shake things up after the offense struggled in that win, and Collins' huge performance last week has now cemented him as the No. 1 running back on the depth chart. After averaging 11.3 yards per carry last week, look for the Spartans to try to establish him early at home against Arizona State.

McClure is also targeting a player capable of putting up tournament-winning numbers because of a dream matchup in Week 3.

