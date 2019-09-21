College Football DFS for Week 4: Best DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy CFB picks, lineups

After a somewhat lacking slate of games in Week 3, the Week 4 college football schedule is built to excite with three matchups between AP Top 25 teams and a bevy of rivalry matchups/conference battles. No. 7 Notre Dame will travel to take on No. 3 Georgia, No. 11 Michigan visits No. 13 Wisconsin and No. 8 Auburn goes to No. 17 Texas A&M. That excitement should also translate to college football DFS action, with hundreds of thousands of dollars on the line in college football DFS tournaments and cash games on FanDuel and DraftKings. Stars like Joe Burrow, Eno Benjamin and Greg McRae all have exploitable matchups in Week 4 and are worth consideration for your college football DFS lineups. But before you make any Week 4 college football DFS picks, be sure to check out the optimal college football DFS strategy from daily Fantasy pro Mike McClure.

McClure has won nearly $2 million in his career as a DFS professional, and he uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of every game, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best DFS values and create optimal lineups for sites like DraftKings and FanDuel that he shares only with members at SportsLine.

Last week, McClure had Ohio State running back J.K. Dobbins in his DraftKings lineup as Dobbins ran for 193 yards and a score while adding a 14-yard touchdown reception. Anybody who has followed McClure has seen some huge returns. Now he's turned his attention to Week 4's action.

In Week 4, one of McClure's top college football DFS picks is In Week 4 is LSU wide receiver Justin Jefferson. The junior led LSU in receiving last year with 54 catches for 875 yards and six touchdowns but has taken his game up a notch in 2019.

Jefferson has 19 catches for 375 yards and four touchdowns through three weeks. He looked particularly uncoverable when it mattered most on the road against Texas on Sept. 7, catching nine passes for 163 yards and three touchdowns to help lead LSU to victory. The Tigers get a Vanderbilt defense that is allowing 332.5 yards per game passing this season and was torched for 13 catches, 220 yards and a touchdown by Purdue No. 1 receiver Rondale Moore two weeks ago.

Part of his optimal CFB DFS strategy also includes rostering Missouri running back Larry Rountree III, who has scored in every Missouri game this season. The junior has already rushed for 2,206 yards and 21 touchdowns in his career at Missouri and he gashed Southeast Missouri State last week for 142 yards and a pair of scores while adding three catches for 16 yards.

Now he'll match up with a South Carolina defense that has been spotty against the run, giving up 238 yards to North Carolina in a season-opening loss. Rountree ran for 90 yards and a pair of scores against the Gamecocks last season and he's broken the 100-yard barrier in five of his last six games now.

