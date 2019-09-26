College Football DFS for Week 5: Best DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy CFB picks, lineups

As we enter Week 5 of the college football season with hundreds of thousands of dollars on the line in college football DFS tournaments and cash games on FanDuel and DraftKings, understanding potential game flow and knowing how to exploit matchups is often the difference between a big score and losing out. No. 10 Notre Dame plays No. 18 Virginia on Saturday in a huge battle between ranked opponents, but with Notre Dame favored by 12.5 and a total of 48.5, it could be hard to find value in either lineup. That makes preseason Heisman darkhorses Bryce Perkins and Ian Book players you might want to steer clear of in your college football DFS lineups on Saturday. On the other hand, Arizona and UCLA play late Saturday night with the Wildcats favored by 6.5 and the total at 71, making Khalil Tate, J.J. Taylor and Dorian Thompson-Robinson intriguing plays in the late slate. But before you make your Week 5 college football DFS picks, be sure to check out the optimal college football DFS strategy from DFS millionaire Mike McClure first.

In Week 5, one of McClure's top college football DFS picks is Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts. Hurts has continued the transfer trend at Oklahoma, coming over from Alabama as a graduate transfer to claim the starting role and throwing for 880 yards and nine touchdowns without an interception while running for 373 yards and four more scores in his first three starts.

Oklahoma is coming off a bye week, so Hurts should be well-rested and ready to attack a Texas Tech defense that gave up 499 yards to Arizona in a loss two weeks ago. With the total at 70.5 with Oklahoma having scored at least 48 points in all three games, oddsmakers are expecting fireworks in Norman and that would seem to bode well for Hurts given how integral he is to all of Oklahoma's offensive success.

Part of his optimal CFB DFS strategy also includes stacking him with Oklahoma wide receiver Charleston Rambo, who had 116 yards and two touchdowns two weeks ago against UCLA. Rambo was a seldom-used reserve in his redshirt freshman season, catching eight passes for 125 yards and a touchdown a season ago.

However, he's stepped into an elevated role and given Jalen Hurts a big-play wide receiver who is averaging 22.8 yards per catch. Rambo has 11 catches for 251 yards and four touchdowns on the season and Oklahoma even likes to try to get him involved in the rushing attack on end arounds, as he's rushed twice for 15 yards. Look for Hurts and Rambo to attack Texas Tech early at home as 27-point favorites and for a big play or two to define Rambo's day.

