College Football DFS for Week 5: Top DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy CFB picks, lineups

Several of the top power programs will be playing conference games as big favorites in Week 5 of the college football season. The Oklahoma Sooners are 27.5-point favorites over Texas Tech, Clemson is a 27-point road favorite over North Carolina and UCF is a whopping 44-point favorite over UConn. With teams more inclined to keep their feet on the gas pedal against conference rivals, that can usually lead to some huge stat lines. That makes studs like Sooners WR CeeDee Lamb, Tigers RB Travis Etienne and Knights QB Dillon Gabriel all potentially lucrative plays in college football DFS lineups this weekend on FanDuel and DraftKings. But before you make any Week 5 college football DFS picks, be sure to check out the optimal college football DFS strategy from SportsLine's daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of every game, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account.

Last week, he had LSU quarterback Joe Burrow in both lineups as Burrow threw for 398 yards and six touchdowns against Vanderbilt. Anybody who has followed McClure has seen some huge returns. Now he's turned his attention to Week 5's action.

In Week 5, one of McClure's top college football DFS picks is Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. The Crimson Tide will host Ole Miss on Saturday as whopping 37.5-point favorites at home and even if that line holds true and Tagovailoa is out of the game late, we've seen consistently that Alabama will attack down the field early and give its starting quarterback opportunities to rack up huge numbers early.

The junior sensation has already thrown for 1,300 yards and 17 touchdowns without an interception while adding 44 yards and a score on the ground. Last week against Southen Miss, Tagovailoa threw for 293 yards and five touchdowns, with his fifth scoring pass coming early in the third quarter before he was pulled from the game. So look for Tagovailoa to shred an Ole Miss defense that allows 288.5 passing yards per game early and get you big numbers even if he doesn't play into the fourth quarter.

Part of his optimal CFB DFS strategy also includes rostering Oklahoma wide receiver Charleston Rambo, who had 116 yards and two touchdowns two weeks ago against UCLA. Rambo was a seldom-used reserve in his redshirt freshman season, catching eight passes for 125 yards and a touchdown a season ago.

However, he's stepped into an elevated role and given Jalen Hurts a big-play wide receiver who is averaging 22.8 yards per catch. Rambo has 11 catches for 251 yards and four touchdowns on the season and Oklahoma even likes to try to get him involved in the rushing attack on end arounds, as he's rushed twice for 15 yards. Look for Hurts and Rambo to attack Texas Tech early at home as 27-point favorites and for a big play or two to define Rambo's day.

