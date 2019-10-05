College Football DFS for Week 6: Best DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy CFB picks, lineups

Led by Heisman Trophy candidates Tua Tagovailoa and Trevor Lawrence, No. 1 Alabama and No. 2 Clemson are off to perfect starts to their 2019 college football season. However, college football DFS players won't have the luxury of dipping into those two programs' loaded lineups in Week 6 with both teams on bye. That means no Travis Etienne and no Jerry Jeudy in your college football DFS lineups, which makes finding other matchups to exploit. Luckily, there are several quality programs with superstar talent in situations that can be exploited this week as you look to win big in college football DFS tournaments and cash games on FanDuel and DraftKings. So before you make any Week 6 college football DFS picks, be sure to check out the optimal college football DFS strategy from SportsLine DFS guru Mike McClure.

McClure has won nearly $2 million in his career as a DFS professional, and he uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of every game, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best DFS values and create optimal lineups for sites like DraftKings and FanDuel that he shares only with members at SportsLine.

Last week, he had Tagovailoa in both lineups as he threw for 416 yards and six touchdowns against Ole Miss and then ran for a seventh score. Anybody who has followed McClure has seen some huge returns. Now he's turned his attention to Week 6's action.

In Week 6, one of McClure's top college football DFS picks is Oklahoma running back Trey Sermon. The junior has been a big part of the Sooners offense the last three years, racking up just over 2,000 yards from scrimmage and scoring 20 times in his first two seasons on campus.

This year he leads Oklahoma running backs with 274 yards and three touchdowns, while adding four catches for 36 yards. With Kennedy Brooks exiting the Texas Tech game because of a knee injury, Sermon may see an uptick in touches. That's good news with Oklahoma favored by 33 over a Kansas defense that gave up 51 points and 625 yards of offense to TCU last week.

Part of his optimal CFB DFS strategy includes rostering LSU quarterback Joe Burrow, who threw for 398 yards and six touchdowns last time we saw him against Vanderbilt on Sept. 21. Burrow has already thrown for more touchdowns (17) than he did all of last season as the LSU starter (16). And his completion percentage has improved from 57.8 to 80.6. The Ohio State transfer's quarterback rating has spiked by a massive 88.4 points (133.2 to 225.6) because of the increased efficiency and the LSU offense has morphed into one that looks capable of carrying the team to the College Football Playoff.

Utah State gave up 579 yards of total offense to Wake Forest in the only other game it has played against a Power Five school, so Burrow should be a quality option for college football DFS lineups again on Saturday.

McClure is also targeting a player capable of putting up tournament-winning numbers because of a dream matchup in Week 6. Picking him could be the difference between winning your college football DFS tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing.

So what are the optimal college football DFS tournament lineups for action in Week 6? Visit SportsLine now to see DFS millionaire Mike McClure's complete optimal tournament lineups for FanDuel and DraftKings, and cash big on college football, and find out.