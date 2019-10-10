College Football DFS for Week 7: Best DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy CFB picks, lineups

The 2019 college football season has been an offensively prolific one and savvy college football DFS players have been riding huge numbers from stars on college football's biggest teams to huge success this season. LSU quarterback Joe Burrow, Ohio State running back J.K. Dobbins and Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith have been among the most prolific players at their respective positions and their respective top-five teams have been absolutely obliterating their competition. But while the Buckeyes are on a bye this week, Alabama and LSU both go up against top-25 opponents this week, so owners will be wondering if Burrow and Smith can be trusted in college football DFS lineups in Week 7. Of course, there should be exploitable matchups up and down the Week 7 college football schedule, so before you make your Week 7 college football DFS picks, be sure to check out the optimal college football DFS strategy from DFS millionaire Mike McClure first.

Last week, McClure had LSU QB Joe Burrow in both lineups as Burrow threw for 344 yards and five touchdowns while adding 42 yards rushing and a score against Utah State.

In Week 7, one of McClure's top college football DFS picks is Oklahoma wide receiver CeeDee Lamb. Coming off a 2018 season where he caught 65 passes for 1,158 yards and 11 touchdowns and entering the 2019 season with 18 career scoring grabs, Lamb has continued to be a touchdown machine this year.

The 6-foot-2, 191-pound receiver has caught 18 passes for 439 yards and seven touchdowns while adding a rushing touchdown for good measure through five games. Lamb had seven catches for 185 yards and three touchdowns two weeks ago as Oklahoma blew out Texas Tech 55-16 and he has a history of putting up similarly big numbers against rival Texas. He's got 15 catches for 316 yards and two touchdowns in three career games against the Longhorns, including a 6-167-1 stat line when Oklahoma beat them in the Big 12 Championship Game last season.

Part of his optimal CFB DFS strategy also includes rostering Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger, who has accounted for 20 total touchdowns in five games this season. Ehlinger continues to improve year over year, raising his completion percentage from 64.7 to 69.4, his yards per attempt from 7.7 to 8.4 and his QB rating from 146.8 to 169.8 from 2018 to 2019 and his ability to run with power has proven to be a challenge for an Oklahoma defense that gave up 72 points to Texas in two games last season. The Texas quarterback went 47-of-71 for 663 yards and four touchdowns while adding 114 yards and five rushing touchdowns in his two games against the Sooners last year.

