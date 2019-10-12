College Football DFS for Week 7: Top DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy CFB picks, lineups

The Week 7 college football schedule is absolutely loaded as No. 6 Oklahoma takes on No. 11 Texas in the Red River Showdown, No. 1 Alabama visits No. 24 Texas A&M and No. 5 LSU hosts No. 7 Florida. That means top quarterbacks Jalen Hurts, Tua Tagovailoa and Joe Burrow will all have big-time matchups, while college football DFS players will be left to sort out whether or not the step up in competition impacts their value. With millions on the line in college football DFS tournaments and cash games on daily Fantasy sites such as FanDuel and DraftKings, finding the right matchups to target could be the difference between a profit or a loss. So before you fill out your college football DFS lineups, be sure to check out the Week 7 college football DFS picks and optimal strategy from DFS millionaire Mike McClure.

McClure has won nearly $2 million in his career as a DFS professional, and he uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of every game, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best DFS values and create optimal lineups for sites like DraftKings and FanDuel that he shares only with members at SportsLine.

Last week, McClure had Burrow in both lineups as he threw for 344 yards and five touchdowns while adding 42 yards rushing and a score against Utah State. Anybody who has followed McClure has seen some huge returns. Now he's turned his attention to Week 7's action.

In Week 7, one of McClure's top college football DFS picks is Oklahoma wide receiver CeeDee Lamb. Coming off a 2018 season where he caught 65 passes for 1,158 yards and 11 touchdowns and entering the 2019 season with 18 career scoring grabs, Lamb has continued to be a touchdown machine this year.

The 6-foot-2, 191-pound receiver has caught 18 passes for 439 yards and seven touchdowns while adding a rushing touchdown for good measure through five games. Lamb had seven catches for 185 yards and three touchdowns two weeks ago as Oklahoma blew out Texas Tech 55-16 and he has a history of putting up similarly big numbers against rival Texas. He's got 15 catches for 316 yards and two touchdowns in three career games against the Longhorns, including a 6-167-1 stat line when Oklahoma beat them in the Big 12 Championship Game last season.

Part of his optimal CFB DFS strategy also includes rostering Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts against Texas. This is the Alabama transfer's first exposure to the Red River Rivalry, but thus far he's been as prolific as Heisman Trophy winners Kyler Murray and Baker Mayfield, who gave Texas plenty of issues the past few seasons.

Hurts has completed 75.2 percent of his passes for 1,523 yards with 14 touchdowns and two interceptions while adding 499 yards rushing and seven scores on the ground. Murray put up 814 total yards and scored eight touchdowns in two games against Texas last season and earlier this season the Texas defense gave up 471 yards passing and four touchdowns to Burrow.

