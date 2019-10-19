College Football DFS for Week 8: Best DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy CFB picks, lineups

The 2019 college football season has been branded by many as the year of the quarterback with huge seasons from stars at big programs like Tua Tagovailoa, Joe Burrow and Justin Fields. However, running backs have had their own impact this year, with returning stars like Jonathan Taylor and J.K. Dobbins putting up huge numbers, while Oklahoma State's Chuba Hubbard has filled Justice Hill's shoes and then some with 1,094 yards (268 more than the second-leading rusher in FBS) and 13 touchdowns. However, with so many alluring options at every position each week, setting your college football DFS lineups on a weekly basis can be a real challenge. You've got to exploit matchups to turn a profit in college football DFS tournaments and cash games on FanDuel and DraftKings. So before you make your Week 8 college football DFS picks, be sure to check out the optimal college football DFS strategy from DFS millionaire Mike McClure.

In Week 8, one of McClure's top college football DFS picks is Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor. The junior is continuing his onslaught on the Wisconsin, Big Ten and college football record book, as he's closing in on 5,000 yards rushing (4,996) for his career and has scored 47 times in two and a half seasons as a starter.

Wisconsin has made a concerted effort to get Taylor more involved as a receiver out of the backfield, both to incorporate him further into the offense and to enhance his NFL draft stock. And it's working, as Taylor already has a career-high 15 catches for 136 yards and four receiving touchdowns. Pair that with his 14 rushing touchdowns and he's already scored a career-high 18 times through just six games. Taylor is matched up in Week 8 with an Illinois defense that is giving up 330 yards rushing per game in Big Ten play and he's a must-roster on Saturday.

Part of his optimal CFB DFS strategy in Week 8 includes rostering Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts. The former SEC Offensive Player of the Year transferred to Oklahoma after being surpassed by Tagovailoa on the depth chart and he's putting together a Heisman-contending campaign of his own.

Hurts has taken to Lincoln Riley's Oklahoma offense well, completing 71.5 percent of his passes for 1,758 yards and 17 touchdowns with just three interceptions for a 215.9 QB rating. However, he's arguably been at his most dynamic with his legs, rushing for 630 yards and eight touchdowns. Hurts has averaged 43.7 DraftKings points per game this season and he's a solid play against West Virginia in Week 8 college football DFS.

